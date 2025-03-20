The 4-Digit Number You Should Look For When Buying Your Next Bottle Of Tequila
Head to a liquor store for some tequila, and the selection can feel intimidating. As the fastest-growing spirit style in the U.S. (per the Distilled Spirits Council), more and more bottles appear on shelves, making differentiation tricky. Complicated by regulations regarding tequila's sugar standards and additives, it can be hard to know what's really in each bottle.
Thankfully, there's a four-digit number on every bottle of tequila that functions like a behind-the-scenes look into the producer. Called the NOM — short for Norma Oficial Mexicana — this code is assigned by the Mexican government as part of their official regulation. Keep in mind the spirit can only be legally produced in five Mexican states, and the tequila must be made from blue weber agave specifically, among other requirements.
The NOM reinforces that the bottle has been inspected for such standards, acting as an official stamp that the bottle is, in fact, real tequila. Furthermore, the four-digit code traces to the distillery, lending you insight on the production facility. Although there are now several thousand tequila brands, there are only around 140 certified distilleries, creating some intriguing overlap. So, some swift web searches will help nail down insightful qualities regarding the bottle.
The NOM number on a tequila bottle reveals its production facility
To make the best use of your tequila's NOM, you'll want to locate the number in an internet database. Especially with the best-selling tequila brands, even just a cursory Google search can reveal lots of information. The biggest production facilities will have pages referencing their NOM, so you can check if the bottle was made by a beloved producer. Just note that two tequilas having the same NOM doesn't mean their palates are identical. The source ingredients — as well as aging and additives — differ, although you can certainly expect some commonalities.
You can get even more insight by plugging the number into a dedicated site like Tequila Matchmaker. Created specifically for agave spirit transparency, this database will reveal a wealth of details regarding the production steps, barrel options, and even the water source for every NOM. Furthermore, this search is the quickest way to check if a tequila is 100% agave. So, if you prefer your agave spirit tahona-extracted or distilled using a copper pot, using the NOM in such a manner will draw connections.
Oftentimes, the fewer brands tied to a NOM, the more artisanal the production and, therefore, the tastier the bottle. Especially if you've verified that fellow brands don't employ additives, this number can be the key to finding a small, meticulously crafted gem. And with tequila transmitting its terroir, the NOM brings consumers even more insight regarding the spirit's origins.