Head to a liquor store for some tequila, and the selection can feel intimidating. As the fastest-growing spirit style in the U.S. (per the Distilled Spirits Council), more and more bottles appear on shelves, making differentiation tricky. Complicated by regulations regarding tequila's sugar standards and additives, it can be hard to know what's really in each bottle.

Thankfully, there's a four-digit number on every bottle of tequila that functions like a behind-the-scenes look into the producer. Called the NOM — short for Norma Oficial Mexicana — this code is assigned by the Mexican government as part of their official regulation. Keep in mind the spirit can only be legally produced in five Mexican states, and the tequila must be made from blue weber agave specifically, among other requirements.

The NOM reinforces that the bottle has been inspected for such standards, acting as an official stamp that the bottle is, in fact, real tequila. Furthermore, the four-digit code traces to the distillery, lending you insight on the production facility. Although there are now several thousand tequila brands, there are only around 140 certified distilleries, creating some intriguing overlap. So, some swift web searches will help nail down insightful qualities regarding the bottle.