Why True Tequila Can Only Come From Mexico
Tequila has earned itself a bit of a reputation as a drink that causes people to have quite a bit of fun. Possibly too much fun if they don't know when to say "no" (because yes, too much fun can actually be a problem). And you might not know it, but everything from its production to its bottling and naming is strictly regulated by laws that dictate what can and can't be called "tequila."
There is a lot to learn if you want to be a tequila aficionado, from knowing the difference between añejo and extra añejo tequila to the fact that its history dates back thousands of years. It all started when ancient civilizations like the Aztecs and Olmecs brewed a drink known as "pulque" from the agave plant. But while knowing these details will definitely let you flex your muscles at the bar with your friends, understanding the rules about what makes it qualify as "tequila" can really give you a leg up.
According to the NOMs — Normas Oficiales Mexicanas, or Mexican Official Standards — set forth by the Mexican Bureau of Standards, the only distilled spirits that can be called "tequila" are those made from 100% Blue Weber agave. And that's not all. Only those distilled in a select few Mexican states, namely Jalisco (where the first large-scale distillery was established in the 1600s), Guanajuato, Michoacán, Tamaulipas, and Nayarit can legally be called 'tequila'. That doesn't mean that the agave-based spirit can't be made elsewhere — it just can't legally be called "tequila" if it is. These spirits are simply classified by another name, "mezcal."
Understanding the differences between true tequila and 'the other stuff'
The difference boils down to a popular saying in the spirit industry: All tequila is mezcal, but not all mezcal is tequila. When "tequila" is made outside of the geographic regions that allow it to be called as such, the drink is fairly similar, with some slight variations that make it a different beverage altogether. While tequila is strictly made from blue Weber agave, mezcal, tequila's close cousin, can be made from other types of agaves — more than 40 different types, to be exact. Mezcal also tends to have a smokey flavor, something tequila, which trends toward the flavor of a yam, is not known for. This mezcal flavor is distinctive, and varies in intensity depending on the mezcal and the aging process
Mezcal may not be as world-famous as tequila, but it is quite popular, with many brands that command attention (here are some you should add to your liquor cabinet). You can certainly take shots of mezcal as you would with tequila, and lime pairs beautifully with it, as is expected. but the way the agave is processed to make mezcal is responsible for that smoky profile (specifically, for mezcal the agave piñas are wood-fired, while they are steamed in the making of tequila). It is this flavor that makes mezcal an ideal addition to any cocktail repertoire, allowing you to make recipes that far transcend the traditional tequila shot, such as using it to make a smoky old fashioned.