Why True Tequila Can Only Come From Mexico

Tequila has earned itself a bit of a reputation as a drink that causes people to have quite a bit of fun. Possibly too much fun if they don't know when to say "no" (because yes, too much fun can actually be a problem). And you might not know it, but everything from its production to its bottling and naming is strictly regulated by laws that dictate what can and can't be called "tequila."

There is a lot to learn if you want to be a tequila aficionado, from knowing the difference between añejo and extra añejo tequila to the fact that its history dates back thousands of years. It all started when ancient civilizations like the Aztecs and Olmecs brewed a drink known as "pulque" from the agave plant. But while knowing these details will definitely let you flex your muscles at the bar with your friends, understanding the rules about what makes it qualify as "tequila" can really give you a leg up.

According to the NOMs — Normas Oficiales Mexicanas, or Mexican Official Standards — set forth by the Mexican Bureau of Standards, the only distilled spirits that can be called "tequila" are those made from 100% Blue Weber agave. And that's not all. Only those distilled in a select few Mexican states, namely Jalisco (where the first large-scale distillery was established in the 1600s), Guanajuato, Michoacán, Tamaulipas, and Nayarit can legally be called 'tequila'. That doesn't mean that the agave-based spirit can't be made elsewhere — it just can't legally be called "tequila" if it is. These spirits are simply classified by another name, "mezcal."