10 Vintage Breakfast Dishes That Have Faded Away

These days, we have more breakfast options than ever. You can go with something quick and easy like a bowl of cereal or a muffin if you want to nibble on the go. If you have more time to spare, you might whip up something like avocado toast, a superfood smoothie, or a dependable plate of bacon and eggs. Then there are leisurely brunches where you can tuck into anything from eggs Benedict to breakfast sandwiches, huevos rancheros, and fluffy pancakes. But mornings didn't always look this way.

The way we eat breakfast has changed dramatically over the decades. If we look back 100 years, morning meals were often cooked from scratch and went heavy on proteins and starches. As food technology advanced and work schedules changed, convenience foods started to enter the picture. Then, there were shifting health trends that shaped the kinds of foods that people thought were ideal to start the day.

Some old-school breakfast dishes may seem strange now, but they either made sense at the time or were all the rage. Think toast soaked in milk for an economical meal, shelf-stable foods like Spam, and foods that were convenient and kid-friendly, such as chocolate-covered breakfast bars. While some of these vintage dishes might not make a comeback anytime soon (looking at you, bananas and ham hollandaise), they're still fun to look back on, and who knows — some might even be ripe for a retro-style revival.