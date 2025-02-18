Whatever Happened To Carnation Breakfast Bars?

If you were a kid in late 1970s to about the early 1990s, it was a wonderful time to be eating breakfast or after-school snacks. Tang was still around, but so was Juicy Juice. You might eat corn flakes, but it was also possible to gobble down Cinnamon Life cereal (or one of these discontinued cereals we'd like to see return). Or you could skip all that and grab a Carnation breakfast bar. The chocolate-covered amalgam of oats, peanut butter, and chocolate chips grabbed the attention of kids and health-conscious adults alike as a quick meal in a convenient, weirdly chewy-chalky format during the last quarter of the 20th century. It was among the first of what are now labeled "convenience breakfast" bars in the grocery store, pioneering a food category that now has numerous options. But where did these innovating bars go?

It's a little difficult to nail down an accurate history of the breakfast bar, but people have tried. The site Snack History has a pretty well-documented timeline from 1975 to the early 2000s. You can find a few commercials on YouTube. There's even an active group on Facebook called, sensibly, Carnation Breakfast Bars, that boasts over 2,000 members. Based on the collective memory of the earliest generations of grab-and-go breakfast diners, it seems that the convenience breakfast and nutrition bar scene exploded and evolved, but the Carnation breakfast bar couldn't keep up. Despite an attempt at a re-launch in 2014, by 2020 it seems parent company Nestle Carnation has shelved the concept. For now.