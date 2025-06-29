The Fruit You Never Thought To Pair With Bacon For A Uniquely Sweet And Savory Sandwich
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Bacon has been paired with a wide range of ingredients over the years, including eggs, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and maple syrup. But one surprisingly delicious partner rarely gets the spotlight: prunes. These soft, naturally sweet, dried plums offer a yummy contrast to crunchy, salty bacon, especially when piled between slices of bread. It's a bit of a grandma's recipe box throwback, but don't discount it just yet.
This just so happens to be one of those retro combinations that still works, and quite frankly, tastes like it was custom-built for modern taste buds. The rich, fatty bacon meets the deep, almost caramel-like sweetness of prunes. Unlike fresh fruit, which can be too watery or bright, prunes have a concentrated flavor. Bite into a sandwich that combines both, and you'll get a layered mix of savory, sweet, smoky, and just enough chew to keep things interesting. As far as the best prunes you can buy, these Kirkland Signature Sunsweet Prunes are our preferred pick.
You can stop there and already have a sandwich worth raving over, but if you want to elevate it further, try adding something creamy like a thin layer of goat cheese or whipped ricotta. You can coat your bacon in maple syrup for a sweeter breakfast sandwich. A touch of arugula or spinach can cut the richness, while a smear of Dijon or balsamic glaze can tie it all together with acidity. You have a variety of options.
A surprising yet tasty combination
What makes the bacon and prunes combination feel so unexpected is how far it strays from typical sandwich territory. For example, bacon with eggs and cheese are a conventional one-pan breakfast sandwich, but prunes feel almost rebellious as a pairing option. However, antique cookbooks and vintage diners knew the power of this duo long before food culture turned "sweet and savory" cool. They'd make delicious and savory prune bread, wrap them in bacon as hors d'oeuvres, or blend them into meat-stuffed fillings. The sandwich form takes all that same enthusiasm and turns it into something more laid-back. You can even turn this treat into sliders for a brunch board or game-day platter.
If you're feeling adventurous, toss the prunes in a bit of warm butter, or lightly roast them before building your sandwich. This gives them a jammy, melt-in-your-mouth texture that clings to the bacon. Or go even one step further and make prune butter by blending tender prunes with salt, vanilla, and brown sugar. Paired with crisp bread and a creamy filling for texture, prunes and bacon prove that some of the best sandwiches come from the most unexpected combinations. At the dinner table, your guests won't believe prunes are the secret weapon. The next time you're craving a sandwich that breaks the mold, think past the obvious. The humble prune has more to offer than just being in grandma's pantry.