Bacon has been paired with a wide range of ingredients over the years, including eggs, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and maple syrup. But one surprisingly delicious partner rarely gets the spotlight: prunes. These soft, naturally sweet, dried plums offer a yummy contrast to crunchy, salty bacon, especially when piled between slices of bread. It's a bit of a grandma's recipe box throwback, but don't discount it just yet.

This just so happens to be one of those retro combinations that still works, and quite frankly, tastes like it was custom-built for modern taste buds. The rich, fatty bacon meets the deep, almost caramel-like sweetness of prunes. Unlike fresh fruit, which can be too watery or bright, prunes have a concentrated flavor. Bite into a sandwich that combines both, and you'll get a layered mix of savory, sweet, smoky, and just enough chew to keep things interesting. As far as the best prunes you can buy, these Kirkland Signature Sunsweet Prunes are our preferred pick.

You can stop there and already have a sandwich worth raving over, but if you want to elevate it further, try adding something creamy like a thin layer of goat cheese or whipped ricotta. You can coat your bacon in maple syrup for a sweeter breakfast sandwich. A touch of arugula or spinach can cut the richness, while a smear of Dijon or balsamic glaze can tie it all together with acidity. You have a variety of options.