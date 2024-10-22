Bring Out The Popsicle Molds For A Fun Take On A Breakfast Parfait
Eating breakfast has always been a collective human struggle. Many people (myself included) cannot fathom eating something before the hour of 12 p.m. But science tells us it's the most important meal of the day, as it can boost energy levels and provide key nutrients to get you through the rest of the day. So what is one to do in this conundrum? Well, logically the only answer is popsicles.
No, really. Breakfast popsicles are a brilliant way to bypass the anti-breakfast sentiment. While you could just make a popsicle with various fruits blended in, a popsicle that mimics a yogurt parfait will provide you with a much more filling morning boost. To make these parfait popsicles, you'll need just a few things: a popsicle mold (these work best with flat, wide popsicles), Greek yogurt, any flavorings you may want to add to the yogurt (honey, and vanilla extract), your fruit(s) of choice, and ready-to-go, store-bought granola (like Ina Garten).
Once you have all your ingredients, mix your Greek yogurt and flavorings together. Then, pour the yogurt into each mold until they are ⅓ full. Now, here's where the waiting game comes in: You have to let this layer freeze for at least an hour. Once those have set, blend your fruits together, and add to each mold until it is ⅔ full; then add a small scoop of granola. Freeze for at least an hour. Finally, add the rest of your yogurt to the molds until full, and freeze until ready to eat.
How to customize breakfast parfait popsicles
These popsicles are perfect for adults and children alike because they are so customizable. If you have a kid who doesn't like strawberries, you can remove them. Or, if you're an adult who absolutely loves bananas, you can add as much as you want; the world really is your oyster when it comes to these popsicles.
One easy addition (if you are that adult that loves bananas) is to blend bananas in with your yogurt. The color should stay similar, so it won't take away from the parfait effect. Another way to customize the yogurt is to use flavored yogurt. While Greek yogurt does have more protein than a typical flavored yogurt, if the goal is to eat breakfast, then go with what your heart desires. If you are more likely to eat a peach-flavored yogurt parfait popsicle, then go for it.
That said, here are some starter recommendations for delicious flavor combinations. First, you could do a full berry combination for the middle mixture, using blueberries (using these tips to pick the best ones at the store), blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries (making sure to hull them with a peeler); for an even stronger flavor, use a berry flavored yogurt. If berries aren't your thing, try mixing some greens (such as kale or spinach) with pineapples, bananas, or mango. Or, finally, if you want some more protein in the mix, add some chia seeds or nut butter to the yogurt. Whatever you do, be sure to try this sweet treat to fuel your day.