Bring Out The Popsicle Molds For A Fun Take On A Breakfast Parfait

Eating breakfast has always been a collective human struggle. Many people (myself included) cannot fathom eating something before the hour of 12 p.m. But science tells us it's the most important meal of the day, as it can boost energy levels and provide key nutrients to get you through the rest of the day. So what is one to do in this conundrum? Well, logically the only answer is popsicles.

No, really. Breakfast popsicles are a brilliant way to bypass the anti-breakfast sentiment. While you could just make a popsicle with various fruits blended in, a popsicle that mimics a yogurt parfait will provide you with a much more filling morning boost. To make these parfait popsicles, you'll need just a few things: a popsicle mold (these work best with flat, wide popsicles), Greek yogurt, any flavorings you may want to add to the yogurt (honey, and vanilla extract), your fruit(s) of choice, and ready-to-go, store-bought granola (like Ina Garten).

Once you have all your ingredients, mix your Greek yogurt and flavorings together. Then, pour the yogurt into each mold until they are ⅓ full. Now, here's where the waiting game comes in: You have to let this layer freeze for at least an hour. Once those have set, blend your fruits together, and add to each mold until it is ⅔ full; then add a small scoop of granola. Freeze for at least an hour. Finally, add the rest of your yogurt to the molds until full, and freeze until ready to eat.