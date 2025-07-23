Old-School Food Jingles You Forgot About Until Now

In the 1993 futuristic sci-fi movie "Demolition Man," audiences learn that the most popular songs on the radio are jingles from old commercials. And while we might not have admitted it out loud, there were probably more than a few of us who sang along with the actors as they belted out the lyrics to the Armour Hot Dogs song, even if we did it only in our heads. This is the power of a classic commercial ditty. It stays with you decades after the ad airs, not only leaving you with an earworm that transports you back in time but also makes you remember the foods that went along with the vintage jingles.

Some of the foods, like McDonald's Big Mac, have grown so big in popularity that it's difficult to remember a time when they didn't exist. However, when the first real Big Mac ad campaign came out, the now-famous burger had only been in existence less than 10 years. Others, like the '80s Dr Pepper commercials, were enough to catapult the actors who starred in them into the stratosphere of fame and fortune -– at least for a few years, anyway. In short, those old-school jingles offer not only a look into only what we were eating at the time, but even what was popular in terms of advertising, colors, and design. That these mini-movies came with catchy tunes was the icing on the proverbial Sara Lee pound cake. Although there are plenty of worthy candidates for most memorable vintage jingles, the following nine offer broad examples of why a good song and a good meal (or at least, a snack) should go together.