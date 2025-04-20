Leftover Cod Is Perfect For Whipping Up Crispy Fish Cakes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Leftover fish can be difficult to figure out what to do with, especially when you want it hot. Reheating fried fish in the air fryer works great because the circulating heat will bring back its crispy exterior and still keep the moisture locked in. Fillets are tougher to deal with, although something on the oilier side, like salmon, will still retain moisture. To reheat leftover salmon in the oven, just cook it at a lower temperature on the second round. Cod, however, is a much dryer, whiter fish, and may not be ideal to simply reheat as leftovers. But with a few extra ingredients you can turn those leftovers into a whole new meal with cod fish cakes.

If you've never had fish cakes at home, they're super easy to make, and you can even repurpose other leftovers from the fridge in the process — one of the many great ways to reduce food waste. Cod fish cakes cover a lot of texture bases — crunchy on the outside, soft and satisfying on the inside, with a little bit of chew. And you can take them from savory and umami-rich all the way to spicy, if you'd like. To whip up your perfect crispy fish cakes, start in the fridge.