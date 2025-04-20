Leftover Cod Is Perfect For Whipping Up Crispy Fish Cakes
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Leftover fish can be difficult to figure out what to do with, especially when you want it hot. Reheating fried fish in the air fryer works great because the circulating heat will bring back its crispy exterior and still keep the moisture locked in. Fillets are tougher to deal with, although something on the oilier side, like salmon, will still retain moisture. To reheat leftover salmon in the oven, just cook it at a lower temperature on the second round. Cod, however, is a much dryer, whiter fish, and may not be ideal to simply reheat as leftovers. But with a few extra ingredients you can turn those leftovers into a whole new meal with cod fish cakes.
If you've never had fish cakes at home, they're super easy to make, and you can even repurpose other leftovers from the fridge in the process — one of the many great ways to reduce food waste. Cod fish cakes cover a lot of texture bases — crunchy on the outside, soft and satisfying on the inside, with a little bit of chew. And you can take them from savory and umami-rich all the way to spicy, if you'd like. To whip up your perfect crispy fish cakes, start in the fridge.
How to make easy cod fish cakes with leftovers and pantry staples
If your leftover cod meal came with mashed potatoes on the side, then all the most difficult prep is already done. The cod should be flaked small enough that it's easy to mix in with the mashed potatoes. For the most basic recipe, all that's missing are breadcrumbs, raw egg, minced parsley, and a little chopped onion. When everything is mixed together, you want something that can easily be formed into patties. If it's too dry, you can add more egg; too gummy, add more breadcrumbs. Panko breadcrumbs are a solid choice because they're great at binding the other ingredients and cook up perfectly browned and crispy. That said, really any breadcrumbs you may have in the pantry will do.
When the patties are all ready to go, they'll just take a few minutes to brown on each side on medium heat in a little bit of oil. You can add some grated parmesan to the patty mix for more salty crunch, and dried Italian herbs definitely complement the flavors nicely. For some savory zest (that will get you close to the flavor of the famed Maryland crab cake), try adding Old Bay Seasoning in your fish cakes. Or for a kick of Cajun flavor, Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning will certainly do the trick. Other white fish like sole and pollock will also work for this preparation. So next time, forget about reheating that leftover fish in the microwave, whip up some quick, crispy fish cakes instead.