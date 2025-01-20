What Breakfast Looked Like A Century Ago In America

Breakfast has changed a lot throughout the years, both in the way it is made and what dishes are popular. The 2020s have seen an increase in air fryer breakfast foods rather than cooking on the stove. Meanwhile, classic dishes have undergone a variety of unique variations and upgrades, as is the case with apple-cinnamon slow cooker steel-cut oatmeal.

These shifts over time often come about based on much more than just the whims of the public. While breakfast nowadays tends to focus more on DIY, nourishment, and nutrition (with plenty of room for homemade Pop-Tarts), a century ago, breakfast leaned more towards convenience and lighter fare. Meals consisting of eggs, toast, and cereal were popular breakfast options during the 20th century.

A lot of what made breakfast different a century ago was the overall mindset towards the meal. People needed something quick, caring less about the actual flavor or contents of the meal itself. Other than cereal, foods like bread, oatmeal, or porridge were the breakfast of choice for many — with little to no flair about it.