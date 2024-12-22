14 Shocking Food Trends From The '80s

Few eras have been as audacious as the 1980s. Big hair and bright colors ruled, synth-pop was all the rage, and anything new and shiny was coveted. People weren't afraid to try new things, and the culinary scene was no exception. The '80s spurred an obsession with over-the-top snacks, fast food fads, and all things processed and packaged. If you were alive during the decade, you might look back at the food culture with nostalgia. Even so, you have to admit that some of the '80s food trends were pretty shocking.

Unlike the natural food movement of the '70s or the gourmet sophistication of the '90s, the '80s were all about convenience, excess, and innovation. Consumerism was at an all-time high, and food companies adapted to the times with an array of bold new products. There were also plenty of ideas floating around about what constituted good food, some of which seem rather questionable today. Looking back, some of those food trends were cool at the time, but also cringe-worthy. Take a walk down memory lane with us as we recount some of the most bizarre food trends from the '80s.