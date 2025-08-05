17 Baking Tips To Make Your Boxed Cake Mix Taste Homemade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We're going to let you in on a secret: Even the most accomplished home bakers probably have a box of cake mix tucked away in their pantry. While there's nothing more vindicating than whipping up a delicate, airy sponge from scratch, pairing it with a creamy frosting and elaborate decoration, and having it look like it came from a bakery, there's something to be said about the convenience and ease of a boxed cake mix. Pour the mix in a bowl, add your eggs, water, and oil, and pop it into a preheated oven — it doesn't get simpler than that.

Although boxed cake mix is easy to make and takes no time at all, it does present some drawbacks, mainly in terms of flavor. It provides the scaffolding for a good cake recipe — you just have to know how to fill out the rest of the picture. We curated some of our top tips for enhancing the flavor of boxed cake mix and turning it into something you can pass off as homemade.