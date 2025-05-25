The Best Way To Mix Buttercream Frosting For A Silky Texture With No Air Bubbles

The main ingredients in buttercream frosting are butter and sugar, so it's no surprise that it's delicious. Aside from its universal allure, it's also versatile, making it a popular go-to for bakers across the board. Buttercream is the perfect frosting to add color to and pipe onto cakes for special occasions. It can also easily be tweaked by adding ingredients like coffee, citrus zest, chocolate, or cookie crumbles.

There's just one catch. Many people find it challenging to achieve a consistency that is free of air bubbles and easy to spread over cakes. There are several methods to mix buttercream frosting to get that silky smooth texture, but according to this viral TikTok video from Ana Calderone, the most deceptively simple and effective trick is to overfill the mixing bowl. Here's how: Use a larger mixing bowl than you would normally use, and make sure to fill it up above the paddle attachment. Generally speaking, the more frosting in the bowl, the less air in your frosting. The more you whip buttercream the fluffier your icing will get, but only up until a point. Too much whipping can trap air bubbles as well, so time is of the essence.