Soda And Boxed Cake Mix Come Together For An Easy 2-Ingredient Cake

Want to see a magic trick? No, we're not talking about pulling scarves from mouths or nickels from ears. This magic is more edible and much tastier than a string of ribbons. All it entails is one box of cake mix and one 12-ounce can of soda.

Ok, so mixing soda with cake is not exactly a brand-new concept. In fact, blending soda in with cake recipes has been popular for decades. Take, for example, the iconic 7 Up cake (which is also great with ginger ale for a 7 Up pound cake), or the chocolatey Coca-Cola sheet cake. In both of these recipes, soda plays a vital role in terms of flavor. However, this trick is even simpler than combining flavored soda with a homemade cake recipe. In fact, all you need do is pour your soda in with your boxed cake mix, then stir and bake. No need for eggs, oil, or any other liquid. The resulting cake will be incredibly moist, fluffy, and delicious. All of this, with very little effort and even fewer ingredients.

This trick surely must be magic, right? Well, not really. Most pre-packaged cake mixes already include leavening agents, so eggs and oil really aren't necessary. Adding soda, which has carbonation, is all you need to activate the mix's leavening agents and help the batter to rise. Now, there will be some textural differences between a cake that has eggs and oil and a soda-based cake mix. Your soda-based cake may be a bit more dense, but it should still have a bouncy, moist texture. Just make sure not to over-mix your batter.