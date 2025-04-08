Soda And Boxed Cake Mix Come Together For An Easy 2-Ingredient Cake
Want to see a magic trick? No, we're not talking about pulling scarves from mouths or nickels from ears. This magic is more edible and much tastier than a string of ribbons. All it entails is one box of cake mix and one 12-ounce can of soda.
Ok, so mixing soda with cake is not exactly a brand-new concept. In fact, blending soda in with cake recipes has been popular for decades. Take, for example, the iconic 7 Up cake (which is also great with ginger ale for a 7 Up pound cake), or the chocolatey Coca-Cola sheet cake. In both of these recipes, soda plays a vital role in terms of flavor. However, this trick is even simpler than combining flavored soda with a homemade cake recipe. In fact, all you need do is pour your soda in with your boxed cake mix, then stir and bake. No need for eggs, oil, or any other liquid. The resulting cake will be incredibly moist, fluffy, and delicious. All of this, with very little effort and even fewer ingredients.
This trick surely must be magic, right? Well, not really. Most pre-packaged cake mixes already include leavening agents, so eggs and oil really aren't necessary. Adding soda, which has carbonation, is all you need to activate the mix's leavening agents and help the batter to rise. Now, there will be some textural differences between a cake that has eggs and oil and a soda-based cake mix. Your soda-based cake may be a bit more dense, but it should still have a bouncy, moist texture. Just make sure not to over-mix your batter.
Follow these bubbly tips for a tasty cake
There are a few pointers you'll want to keep in mind when preparing your pop-flavored cake. Since soda is bubbly by nature, you'll want to mix your soda with your cake mix slowly so that the carbonation does not foam over your bowl. You can also try making a small indent in your cake mix before adding your soda, and incorporate the two ingredients by folding the mix into your well of soda. Try not to over-mix, as you'll want to maintain those bubbles for the baking process. You can then bake your cake per the box's directions, no need to alter the time or temperature.
For this hack, you can also use diet soda. This might seem counterintuitive, as many sugar alternatives do not do well in baked goods, often losing sweetness or stability in the oven. However, diet sodas actually fare quite well in this hack. The (diet or otherwise) soda cake mix trick can also be a great option for those trying to avoid certain allergens, such as dairy or eggs. Using a diet soda can work well for those wanting to try the hack without adding to the sugar content of their boxed cake.
How to choose which soda to pair with your cake
Now comes the fun part: picking your soda and cake flavors. There are many ways to go about this but in general, if you're hoping to keep with the flavor profile of your cake mix, you should probably pick a soda with a similar flavor profile. For example, if you're making a chocolate cake mix, using a soda such as Pepsi or Coca-Cola will probably work best as the slightly caramel-like flavor will blend well with chocolate. For a cake such as red velvet, Dr. Pepper or Dr. Pibb will work great. Both the cake and soda have an undefinable quality that complements the other well. For carrot cake, ginger ale makes a perfect pairing, as ginger is often added to carrot cake anyhow.
For vanilla cake, there are a few options. You can use a lemon-lime soda such as Sprite, though this will give it a citrus kick. If you want to be a bit more creative with your vanilla pairing, adding a soda such as Cheerwine or cream soda makes for a perfect twist. The cherry-flavored Cheerwine soda, a presidential favorite, will essentially turn it into a cherry cake. Using cream soda, on the other hand, is a great way of doubling down on vanilla, as cream soda is essentially a vanilla-flavored drink (though cream soda's exact flavor and color do vary depending on the region it comes from). However, because of its coloring, it might change the color of your cake, turning it a caramel color (a perfect base for caramel icing for added richness). The key is to be creative while also leaning on your own flavor instincts. So pop a can and see what happens.