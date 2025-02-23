The Best Egg Substitutes For Your Next Baking Project

Eggs are often the glue that holds a baking recipe together, acting as a binding agent for cookies and cakes. They are also so much more than that. In many baking projects, eggs take on multiple roles, including binding, softening, and acting as a leavening agent that helps muffins and cupcakes reach new heights. Additionally, they give your baked goods protein and a warm yellow color. But what happens, say, when you're short of eggs? Or, what if you can't, or would prefer not to, use eggs in your baking? There are a myriad of reasons you might find yourself short an egg. Baking without eggs may seem like an impossibility. After all, how could anything replace such a wonderful multipurpose ingredient?

The answer is, well, a lot of things can be used to replace eggs in your baking projects. And we've gathered some of the best egg replacements in baking here for you to enjoy. It should be noted that not all egg replacements are made equally, and most egg replacements aren't universally applicable. Some egg replacements add moisture but might make your baked goods more dense, while others give your bake structure while also resulting in a drier final product. This doesn't mean that these substitutes aren't workable, it just means that there is no single egg replacement for all of your baking needs. You should base your replacement on the kind of baked good you are making, and go from there.