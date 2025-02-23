The Best Egg Substitutes For Your Next Baking Project
Eggs are often the glue that holds a baking recipe together, acting as a binding agent for cookies and cakes. They are also so much more than that. In many baking projects, eggs take on multiple roles, including binding, softening, and acting as a leavening agent that helps muffins and cupcakes reach new heights. Additionally, they give your baked goods protein and a warm yellow color. But what happens, say, when you're short of eggs? Or, what if you can't, or would prefer not to, use eggs in your baking? There are a myriad of reasons you might find yourself short an egg. Baking without eggs may seem like an impossibility. After all, how could anything replace such a wonderful multipurpose ingredient?
The answer is, well, a lot of things can be used to replace eggs in your baking projects. And we've gathered some of the best egg replacements in baking here for you to enjoy. It should be noted that not all egg replacements are made equally, and most egg replacements aren't universally applicable. Some egg replacements add moisture but might make your baked goods more dense, while others give your bake structure while also resulting in a drier final product. This doesn't mean that these substitutes aren't workable, it just means that there is no single egg replacement for all of your baking needs. You should base your replacement on the kind of baked good you are making, and go from there.
Bananas or applesauce
Let's start with two ingredients you probably already have in the kitchen: unsweetened apple sauce and bananas. You can use either unsweetened applesauce or mashed bananas as a replacement for eggs. These two ingredients are quick and easy to sub in for eggs, as both function as binding agents for other ingredients. They also offer moisture and some flavor. If you're looking for a more subtle flavor, use unsweetened applesauce. However, if you don't mind a kick of banana flavor, you can go with banana. When it comes to applesauce, it is important that you use the unsweetened variety so as not to push the sweetness of your recipe over the top. Both ingredients also add the much-needed moisture to your baked goods that eggs often provide.
These two ingredients do have some downsides. They can make your baked goods dense or chewy, so don't use them if you're hoping for an airy, light result. Applesauce and mashed bananas are best reserved for muffins, pancakes, and waffles. To substitute for one egg, use ¼ cup of applesauce or mashed bananas, as this is roughly equal to the volume of one whole egg in a recipe.
Water, baking powder, and vegetable oil
Here is another simple pantry staple fix for replacing eggs: a combination of water, baking powder, and vegetable oil. To make a replacement for one egg, combine one and a half tablespoons of water and oil with one teaspoon of baking powder. You can double or triple the recipe if necessary. This combination works best for recipes that use eggs as a leavening agent, such as cakes or cupcakes. This won't work for denser cake recipes. For an eggless carrot cake, for example, which leans on moisture and usually has a denser texture, you might want to opt for applesauce.
This egg substitute is a great mix of components, each of which works to fill in for that multifunctional egg. The vegetable oil adds moisture and much-needed fat, the water also adds moisture, and baking powder acts as a leavening agent. If you don't have baking powder or vegetable oil, you do have a few other options in your pantry or fridge. Carbonated water acts as a great egg replacement. Just use ¼ cup of carbonated water per one egg. The bubbles from the carbonation act as a leavening agent, and the water adds moisture.
Plain yogurt
Okay, so this choice won't work for everyone, but yogurt is another possible egg substitute. For those with a milk allergy, or for vegans hoping to find egg replacements, yogurt won't work. If none of these apply, yogurt might just be the perfect fix for eggless baking. Yogurt has lots of fat (assuming you're not using nonfat), protein, and moisture. These are all great for adding richness to your baked goods, so it is best to add this ingredient to recipes that have a moist end product. The acids found in yogurt can also help to activate your leavening ingredients, which can encourage your baked goods to rise. If you don't have yogurt on hand, you can also use buttermilk, another acidic ingredient. To replace one egg, simply swap ¼ cup of either yogurt or buttermilk.
If none of these fit, there is another option. This ingredient is a bit of a cheat, as it does contain eggs, but you won't find it in the dairy aisle. Mayonnaise is an emulsified blend of oil, egg, and vinegar (or lemon). It has long been used in baked goods such as chocolate cake and as a secret ingredient in muffins. It is known to add moisture and richness. You can also use mayo as an egg replacement in baked goods rather than just an addition. Add three tablespoons in the place of one egg. This ingredient is best for chocolate cakes or other heavily flavored items which can hold up against the punch of mayo.