The Swiss Meringue Tricks That Are Bound To Delight Your Taste Buds

Swiss meringue buttercream might sound fancy, but it's surprisingly simple to make. Once you try it, you might never go back to powdered sugar frostings. This silky, rich treat starts with just a few staple ingredients (egg whites, sugar, cream of tartar, and vanilla), but there are two tricks that makes Swiss meringue special: heating it to a higher than usual temperature, and whipping it at a high speed.

To follow Stella Parks' method to make a Swiss meringue buttercream, combine egg whites, a bunch of sugar, a pinch of salt, cream of tartar, and vanilla bean seeds in a heatproof bowl. Set it over a pot of gently simmering water and get it to a temperature of 185 degrees Fahrenheit while stirring constantly, until the mixture is smooth. Other recipes only go up to 160 degrees Fahrenheit; the extra heat in Stella Parks' recipe removes any raw, eggy flavor and helps with the final whipped texture.

Next, take your mixture off the boiling water, transfer it to a stand mixer, and whip it at high speed until it forms stiff, glossy peaks. Most recipes don't specify a whipping speed, or use medium to medium-high, but the higher whipping speed combines with the higher heat to better maintain the meringue's temperature when it's time to slowly add softened butter. At first, your frosting might look soupy or broken, but keep going — it comes together into a dreamy, light meringue buttercream. You know it's ready when it's fluffy and about room temperature. This switch from high heat to room temperature is what gives Swiss meringue that super heavenly texture. This process is different from baking a meringue because your sweet treat stays as a creamy frosting rather than being baked into those airy, sugary bites.