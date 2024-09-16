Mistakes Only Beginner Bakers Make, According To Baking Experts

Some baked treats may seem easy to make, but in reality, few baking recipes are easy to improvise. That's why it's crucial to read a recipe from start to finish before you begin baking. "People are excited to get started so [they] just jump in," chef and baking show star Gemma Stafford said."Unfortunately, they realize later that their recipe has more stages than expected, maybe [including] resting time, freezing or even overnight proofing." Even the way some ingredients might need to be prepared or integrated into a recipe — for instance, refrigerated in advance — can make a difference.

Advertisement

And then there are the baking tools you might need. Do you have enough bowls? Do you have a mixer or whisk? When it comes to baking, advanced preparation is clearly a key ingredient. "Take the time in the beginning to gather all of your ingredients [and] equipment and make sure you understand each step," Stafford said.

The Hummingbird Bakery's Marta Nilsson even suggests preparing certain ingredients in advance, as well as taking shortcuts, if necessary. She encourages bakers to ask themselves: "Is it possible to make life easier by making/prepping some components ahead of time?" If the answer is yes, do it.