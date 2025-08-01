10 Creative Ways To Use Soda In Desserts

Soda and cake go together better than you may expect — though if you're familiar with classic Southern desserts, this is likely not news to you. Coca-Cola cake is a favorite among Southerners, and you can find it on the Cracker Barrel menu, too. The fudgy, soft chocolate cake toes the line of being brownie-like, while the sickeningly sweet marshmallowy fudge frosting ties it all together. You'll often see this cake topped with walnuts, though fudge is definitely the main flavor at work. Most recipes will add the cola to both the cake and the frosting, and it comes through as a strong caramel flavor, which enhances the overall flavor of the cake.

You can also employ soda to help you in your non-cola cake-making adventures. Since soda is loaded with bubbles, it can be used as an effective replacement for liquid ingredients when you're working with a boxed cake mix. To make this two-ingredient cake, simply add your favorite soda to the cake mix slowly and stir until well combined (but not so much that the batter becomes stodgy). The soda will help bind the dry ingredients together, providing the cake with enough carbon dioxide to rise once it reaches the heat of your oven. It's tasty baking science at its finest.

There are endless possibilities for pairing your soda and ice cream together. For one, you can try ginger ale in your 7-Up pound cake, or opt for something more decadent, like root beer or cola, for a chocolate cake.