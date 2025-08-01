10 Creative Ways To Use Soda In Desserts
While soda consumption has decreased significantly since the beverage's heyday in the early 2000s, there are plenty of people who aren't quite ready to give up their beloved pop. From newfangled, Instagram-worthy dirty sodas to healthier alternatives from popular brands like Spindrift, soda is still getting ample time in the spotlight, be it on social media, in restaurants, or at the grocery store. Many people crack open a can to sip alongside their lunch, takeout night, or as a special occasion treat, but rarely is this sugary drink's utility highlighted outside of sipping. Many desserts can reap the benefits of soda, either for its fizzy boost or syrupy flavor.
In an effort to highlight soda's versatility, we created a list of some of the best ways to integrate it into desserts. Not only will you find simple one- or two-ingredient suggestions, but also more elaborate recipes that will change the way you think of (and use) this fizzy treat forever.
1. Add it to your cake mix recipe
Soda and cake go together better than you may expect — though if you're familiar with classic Southern desserts, this is likely not news to you. Coca-Cola cake is a favorite among Southerners, and you can find it on the Cracker Barrel menu, too. The fudgy, soft chocolate cake toes the line of being brownie-like, while the sickeningly sweet marshmallowy fudge frosting ties it all together. You'll often see this cake topped with walnuts, though fudge is definitely the main flavor at work. Most recipes will add the cola to both the cake and the frosting, and it comes through as a strong caramel flavor, which enhances the overall flavor of the cake.
You can also employ soda to help you in your non-cola cake-making adventures. Since soda is loaded with bubbles, it can be used as an effective replacement for liquid ingredients when you're working with a boxed cake mix. To make this two-ingredient cake, simply add your favorite soda to the cake mix slowly and stir until well combined (but not so much that the batter becomes stodgy). The soda will help bind the dry ingredients together, providing the cake with enough carbon dioxide to rise once it reaches the heat of your oven. It's tasty baking science at its finest.
There are endless possibilities for pairing your soda and ice cream together. For one, you can try ginger ale in your 7-Up pound cake, or opt for something more decadent, like root beer or cola, for a chocolate cake.
2. Cook it down into a caramel sauce
As a baker, seeing a can of soda might throw you off a little bit. However, once you start to think of the can as a sum of its parts (a sweetened caramel syrup and soda water), it becomes a little less intimidating. One creative way to use soda in your cooking is to cook off all that carbonated water, leaving the sweet, sticky caramel syrup behind. This hack will take some patience and a careful eye, as it's very easy to go from a bubbling caramel sauce to one that's burnt. Be sure to park yourself by the stove and watch it cook, keeping your senses on the lookout for any sign of burning.
Depending on the amount of soda that you're using, it can take anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes for the water to cook off. Once the mixture has thickened, you can add your butter and cream, then let it cool down so it can firm up.
This dessert sauce has many uses in the kitchen, especially since you can swap out your soda to reach your desired flavor profile. A root beer caramel would be excellent atop a scoop of cold vanilla ice cream, while a cherry soda caramel could breathe new life into a ho-hum bowl of chocolate ice cream. Cheesecakes, cakes, and more are all fair game for this tasty and simple caramel sauce.
3. Get creative with your float combinations
One of the easiest ways to transform your soda into something tasty and dessert-adjacent? Add ice cream to it! We're, of course, talking about the tasty and nostalgic soda float. Traditionally, root beer and vanilla are married together in a frosted glass; the ice cream adds the perfect level of creamy decadence to the fizzy soda. However, you're by no means constrained to only using root beer and plain vanilla ice cream for your recipe. Try ditching root beer for a fruit-flavored soda in your next float. Grape soda will turn your drink into a purple cow, while orange soda will give you the iconic Dreamsicle flavor. Other sodas to try in your float include Coca-Cola Cherry, which pairs well with a chocolate ice cream, or vanilla cream soda, which would be in good company with a salted caramel ice cream.
Once you have your soda and ice cream flavors picked out, it's time to assemble your float. Pouring the soda down the side of the glass, or adding it a little at a time to reduce some of the carbonation, will ensure that your sip has the perfect balance of soda and ice cream, with as little froth as possible. You should also always use high-quality, premium ice cream in your floats, as brands with high overrun can make your float airy and alter its entire profile.
4. Turn it into ice cream
For some people, drinking an ice cream float isn't enough. If you are head over heels for the taste of your favorite soda, you can always try turning it into an ice cream. Now, we're not going to lie to you here: Making homemade ice cream comes with a big investment, and if you don't use the ice cream machine often, it may not be worthwhile. But, if you are a sweet treat aficionado, it may be time to bite the bullet and buy a machine.
Making homemade ice cream is all about mastering chemistry. Soda has a lot of liquid, so you need to match it with the right amount of half-and-half and cream to ensure that it reaches the perfect consistency. As such, this is one that we would recommend consulting a recipe for, rather than trying a DIY concoction with whatever amount of ingredients "feel" right. The soda itself isn't really as important as the ratios, so you can feel free to experiment with your favorite flavors. A cherry (or cherry cola) soda would be excellent with fudge chips or slivered almonds, while an Italian lemon soda would be a great scoop to eat partnered with plain vanilla or strawberry-flavored ice cream.
5. Infuse it into your frosting
Soda has a lot of sweetness and plenty of flavor, making it ideal for adding to an otherwise flavorless frosting. This is one recipe where you'll want to cook down your soda of choice so that it resembles more of a syrup. That way, you get a concentrated, sweet flavor without water to alter the composition of your topping. You can also use flat soda in your recipe; just make sure not to add too much of it to the frosting. Combine it with a robust, basic buttercream recipe (not skimping on the powdered sugar, as this helps give it structure) and use it to decorate your favorite desserts.
There are many potential options for this uniquely flavored frosting. You could make a totally cola cake by adding soda to boxed cake mix, then using what's left in the can or bottle for your frosting. Cola, root beer, or Dr Pepper would be excellent paired with a basic vanilla or chocolate cupcake, while fruity sodas like strawberry, lemon, and even grapefruit could breathe new life into a lemon or strawberry cake. You could also use it to fill your sandwich cookies, whoopie pies, and more.
6. Use it in your next batch of apple dumplings
Apple dumplings are yet another Southern favorite. A tray bake of apples, rolled in crescent rolls or flaky pastry, overflowing with a cinnamon-sugar sauce, sounds heavenly — and it'll be even better when you add soda to the equation. Many folks in the South or Appalachia use Mountain Dew for their apple dumplings, although you could substitute any lemon-lime soda instead, including Sprite, 7-Up, or Starry. The soda is typically added to the tray along with other "dressing" ingredients, such as cinnamon, butter, and sugar. It fuses with these ingredients and creates a scrumptious sauce perfect for pouring over your dumplings or spooning over vanilla ice cream. It's essential to note that the sugar content of the soda is a factor, so swapping your regular soda for a diet version isn't recommended.
While apple dumplings are a great dessert to upgrade with soda, you could also try other fruit-focused variations, including peach dumplings. Stick with the bright, lemon-lime soda and watch the flavor of your grandma's favorite dessert dumpling recipe reach a new level.
7. Make a refreshing soda granita
For those who prefer not to make ice cream, there are granitas. This refreshing, summery treat toes the line between being a snow cone and a sorbet, and as long as you are patient, you can make a tasty batch at home. Plus, it only requires one ingredient — though you can always doctor it up with a scoop of whipped cream if you prefer.
To make a granita with soda, simply pour your pop of choice into a freezer-safe container. Most people prefer to use a shallow dish (like an 8-by-8-inch baking tin), since you'll need to fluff the ice at regular intervals. Let the mixture freeze for about an hour before taking a fork to it, fluffing and breaking up the ice crystals. Then, back in the freezer it goes so that it can harden a little more. After several iterations, you'll have a tasty, sweet treat ready to enjoy.
There is no limit to the types of sodas you can use for this delectable treat. If you're a big fan of orange sherbet, you may want to try using a bottle of orange Crush. Or, take inspiration from Martha Stewart, who likes to make her granita with Coca-Cola. A little dollop of whipped cream — or a splash of rum — and you'll be set for the most sweltering of summer days.
8. Whip up a batch of deep-fried Coke
What in the state fair are we up to now? Okay, okay, the concept of deep-fried Coca-Cola may seem a little out there, especially if you're not underneath a big top or waiting for a ride on the Ferris wheel. But we promise that it is as decadent and tasty as it sounds — especially when topped with a dusting of powdered sugar.
Most fried Coke recipes call for mixing the soda directly with the batter (you can use pancake or all-purpose baking batter in a pinch) until it forms a sticky yet pliable dough. From there, the dough balls can be immersed in hot oil, turning them golden-brown and perfectly crisp. While the taste of the soda isn't particularly prominent after the dough is finished frying, you can always drive home its flavor by whipping up a simple, sticky syrup with reduced soda, sugar, and cream.
Don't skimp here and use a Diet Coke, either. Fried Coke experts are firm on using Coca-Cola for their recipes, but we don't see why you couldn't experiment with other soda spinoffs, like Dr Pepper or root beer — so long as it's not a diet soda. It just might not be the same as what's served at the fair.
9. Soak your fruit in soda before making a pie
Many of the uses for soda on this list are for its flavor. However, adding a splash of your favorite lemon-lime soda to your fruit to prevent it from browning before putting it into a pie crust is purely functional. Some recipes use club soda instead of regular soda, but both will work. The reason why lemon-lime sodas like Sprite and 7-Up prevent your fruit from browning is because they're loaded with citric acid. Simply submerge your fruit in lemon-lime soda for about 5 minutes, then rinse it off under a tap before adding it to your pie crust or snacking on it straight from the bowl. Once rinsed, you can add the fruit to a resealable bag and save it for later, or incorporate it right into your recipe. Some cooks swear that these soaked fruits will last several days without browning.
The benefit of using soda instead of another browning preventative (like regular lemon juice or salt water) is that it won't alter the flavor of the fruit too much. Plus, you can make use of a flat can of soda, since it still contains citric acid even if it's not bubbly.
10. Soak your favorite gummy candies in soda
Desserts don't have to be elaborate and complicated; they can just be a quick and easy end to a meal. Such is the case with this sweet gummy bear hack, which requires only two ingredients.
If you've ever made vodka-soaked gummy bears, chances are you know where we're going here. All you need to do is let your bears soak in a bowl with soda so that they're plump and soft. If you have a little extra time, you can also try a cool TikTok cooking hack: Submerge a bag of bears (or worms, or presumably any gummy shape) in soda and let them sit in the fridge overnight to puff up. Then, remove the bears from the liquid and transfer them to a freezer-safe plate or container and freeze for two to three hours until they're hard. The result is a Dots-like candy that is super fun (and refreshing) to eat.
Since gummy bears tend to have sweet, fruity flavors (with the exception of Haribo's Happy-Cola candies, of course), you'd be best off using a neutral lemon-lime soda like Sprite for this hack. However, it's not unreasonable to see how experimenting with fruity sodas may also be worthwhile. We guess you'll just have to try it for yourself!