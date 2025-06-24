11 Clever Ways To Use Instant Pudding In Your Baking

Instant pudding mix makes dessert almost too easy. All you need to do is stir a packet into cold milk and let it sit for a few minutes and you'll have yummy, nearly effortless pudding. Unlike regular pudding mix, which requires adding a packet to heated milk, instant pudding mix provides a fast, stove-free solution to your pudding cravings — and the ingredient that creates that convenience can elevate other, more elaborate desserts, too.

Instant pudding mix contains a modified cornstarch, the ingredient that helps it come together so quickly. It turns out modified cornstarch can also thicken baking mixtures in a fraction of the time of regular cornstarch, and all without being heated. In addition to this, the sugar in instant pudding mix can improve moisture (and, of course, sweetness) in cakes and other baked treats. Plus, instant pudding comes in a variety of flavors, which means you can infuse that speedy goodness directly into your favorite bakes and dessert recipes that need an extra punch. So where exactly does it work best? Here are a few of the most creative ways to use instant pudding mix in your baking, from icing to icebox cake.