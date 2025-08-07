12 Absolute Best Cocktails For Weddings
Weddings are filled with beautiful and joyful moments, creating memories that will last a lifetime, but planning a wedding can get a little chaotic. It's probably one of the biggest public events you and your partner will share, so it's no wonder that you would want everything to be perfect, and your cocktail menu is no exception.
Just like any formal or black tie event, cocktails at weddings should be a happy medium between sophistication and popular appeal. It's key to ensure they complement the celebratory environment while satisfying your guests' varying taste preferences. The best cocktails are those that look gorgeous and taste refreshing throughout a long day of mingling and festivities. Plus, if they can be quickly prepared by bartenders during peak service times, it's even better. From elegant champagne cocktails during the ceremony to bold nightcaps as the night comes to an end, here are 12 of the absolute best cocktails for weddings.
1. Americano
As the evening winds down after dinner and cutting the cake, guests often veer away from fruity and sweet cocktails towards something with a bolder flavor. The Americano is the perfect cocktail for this moment, offering a sophisticated way to close out the celebration. This cocktail features an equal part of Campari and sweet vermouth, topped off with soda water and garnished with an orange twist or slice. It has a complex bitter flavor with an underlying sweet taste and bubble notes. It's less intense and potent than its cousin, the Negroni, making it well-suited for a formal environment.
Recipe: Classic Americano Recipe
2. Peach And Raspberry Bourbon Smash
Warm weather weddings call for cocktails that showcase the fresh flavors of the ripening summer fruits, and this Peach and Raspberry Bourbon Smash is the perfect canvas. With homemade honey simple syrup, sprigs of mint, fresh peaches, and raspberries, alongside the comforting smokiness of bourbon, this cocktail is an excellent choice to serve guests when you're looking for something with a refreshing taste. The rich bourbon flavor provides the cocktail with a wonderful warming quality, creating just the right energy for your wedding.
3. Paper Plane
Made with bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino, and a splash of lemon juice, the Paper Plane is considered by many mixologists to be the ideal nightcap. The rich warmth of bourbon and a slightly bitter, sweet taste of the Amaro Nonino provide a comforting finish to the evening, while the Aperol and lemon juice offer just enough brightness to keep you alert for your taxi ride back home. Traditionally, it's served chilled, up, in a coupe or martini glass, and garnished with a lemon or orange twist, giving it an elegant appearance that's great for a formal event.
Recipe: Classic Paper Plane Cocktail
4. Winter Woods Espresso Martini
Need an energy boost? This Winter Woods Espresso Martini is an excellent choice for giving you and your guests the caffeine kick needed to keep the party going all night long. This isn't your typical espresso martini — it features fresh rosemary and maple syrup for a unique seasonal twist. The bold flavors of the coffee liqueur and espresso paired with the frothy foam and sweet maple syrup are divine. Try adding this to your cocktail menu if you're having an autumn or winter wedding to liven up everyone's spirits with the cozy flavors of this unique espresso martini.
Recipe: Winter Woods Espresso Martini
5. Hurricane
If you're having a beachside wedding, you have to include a few things: comfortable seating that won't sink into the sand, decorations that can withstand breezes, and a cocktail with fruity flavors to set the tropical vibes, like this delectable Hurricane cocktail. Combining two different rums, three fruit juices, and a quaint cherry garnish, this cocktail is a great drink to serve at the beginning of the wedding to get the party started. It has a fruity flavor that tastes like a tropical vacation in a glass, with just enough tartness to keep it interesting.
Recipe: Classic Hurricane Cocktail
6. Sweet Lavender Old Fashioned
Anyone can order an Old Fashioned at any bar, but why bother serving it on your special day when you can serve this Sweet Lavender Old Fashioned instead? The homemade lavender simple syrup adds a beautiful floral note that complements the warm, spicy flavors of the whiskey and bitters. An Old Fashioned is a relatively simple cocktail with a straightforward flavor profile. However, the lavender simple syrup is slightly elevated without taking away the familiar, comforting taste of the whiskey cocktail connoisseurs enjoy.
Recipe: Sweet Lavender Old Fashioned
7. Fruity and Fun Blood Orange Crush
Welcome parties before the ceremony are often served subpar champagne, but that doesn't always set the right tone for the night. Do your guests a favor and serve this delightful Fruity and Fun Blood Orange Crush Cocktail instead. The tart blood orange vodka paired with citrusy, slightly bitter triple sec creates a delightful summer wedding cocktail. It pairs beautifully with welcome snacks or as a festive twist on the cocktail menu.
8. Sugar and Spice Pear Martini
If you're planning on having an autumn or winter wedding, there's a long list of cocktails you can feature, from Old Fashioneds, whiskey sours, apple ciders, to mulled wine. However, these options can be a little predictable — throw guests a curveball by serving this delectable Sugar and Spice Pear Martini instead. The clean, smooth flavor of the vodka pairs seamlessly with the pear nectar and spice-filled simple syrup. The comforting combination captures the warmth of the holiday season while maintaining an elegant appearance that's ideal for a formal event.
Recipe: Sugar And Spice Pear Martini
9. French 75
With its bright, effervescent flavor, the French 75 stands out as one of the most popular cocktails for special occasions and events. The combination of gin, lemon juice, and champagne creates an elegant and refreshing drink that perfectly captures the festive spirit of a wedding celebration.
Recipe: French 75 Cocktail
10. Gimlet
A gimlet's bright, tangy, balanced profile of gin and lime makes it an ideal wedding cocktail that appeals to a wide range of palates without being overly sweet or complicated. It's a simple cocktail with a relatively neutral taste, which makes it ideal for all guests, no matter their taste preferences. Its light and refreshing flavor is great, whether you're looking to cool off from the dance floor or just want to sip and mingle with guests at your wedding reception.
Recipe: Traditional Gimlet Cocktail
11. Lychee Martini
Whether it's a wedding, vow renewal, or anniversary party, martinis will always be a staple cocktail order. Most bartenders in these celebratory environments will inevitably have gin, vodka, and olives ready for classic martinis, so why not add a fun spin to your guests' martini repertoire? This lychee martini recipe is filled with vibrant fruity notes while still showcasing the smooth character of vodka and sweet vermouth. The exotic lychee fruit and juice transform a classic cocktail into something even more memorable for your special day.
Recipe: Classic Lychee Martini
12. Moscow Mule
The Moscow Mule's refreshing ginger-lime combination and iconic copper mug create an instantly recognizable drink that adds visual appeal to your wedding cocktail menu. For those unfamiliar with this classic cocktail, it has a citrusy, refreshing, effervescent flavor profile that makes it an excellent choice for outdoor weddings or warm-weather celebrations. The tangy, punchy flavor and bubbles from the ginger beer — combined with the boldness of the vodka — couldn't be a more perfect pairing.
Recipe: Classic Moscow Mule Cocktail