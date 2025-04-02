13 Martinis Every Cocktail Lover Should Know

Whether you're basking in the last rays of a glorious sunset or settling into the velvety atmosphere of a dimly lit bar, cocktail hour is full of possibilities. And when that hour strikes, the question you must ask yourself — or better yet, your bartender — is what you'll be sipping on. When it comes to choosing the perfect libation, few cocktails exude sophistication like the martini. Invented sometime in the late 1800s, its precise origins are a little cloudy. It seems likely that it developed from the Martinez (gin, sweet vermouth, maraschino liqueur, orange bitters) and the Manhattan (rye/whiskey, sweet vermouth, bitters).

Fast forward nearly a century and a half, the martini remains as iconic as ever, taking on countless forms along the way. While purists may argue that a true martini must include gin, dry vermouth, and an olive or lemon twist, modern cocktail culture has expanded the definition, embracing creative riffs on tradition. Some of those variations have stood the test of time better than others, and if you consider yourself a cocktail lover, you may already appreciate the complexities of ordering this American bar staple. But if you've only just scratched the surface of martini knowledge, here are 11 variations worth knowing — so you'll always be ready when the moment calls for one.