These Are Ina Garten's Top 2 Favorite Desserts Of All Time

Ina Garten has divulged many of her favorite foods over the years, much to our delight. She adores her tomato crostini with whipped feta appetizer, one of her favorite hors d'oeuvres, and savory cauliflower toast for lunch, topped with prosciutto and two kinds of cheese. She's also a fan of the cheeseburger at Bourbon Steak, a high-end restaurant located in the Four Seasons in Washington, D.C.'s ritzy Georgetown neighborhood. Then, for Garten's ideal last meal, it would have to be a hot dog from a (now closed) Paris café called Frenchie To Go. As for her most beloved desserts, a decadent dark chocolate tart and simple pound cake land at the top of her list.

The Barefoot Contessa's favorite chocolate tart was inspired by a recipe from chef Erin French's cookbook, "The Lost Kitchen." It features a crumbly cookie crust, creamy chocolate filling, and a chocolate coffee glaze sprinkled with flaky sea salt on top. Meanwhile, in her 2012 cookbook "Barefoot Contessa Foolproof: Recipes You Can Trust," she discussed her passion for pound cake, calling herself "a pound cake aficionado." Here's what makes both desserts so special.