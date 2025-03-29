Your Basic Pound Cake Just Got A Boozy Bourbon Makeover

On its own, pound cake is deliciously old-school. As the pound cake name suggests, the classic recipe called for a pound of sugar, a pound of flour, a pound of butter, and a pound of eggs to build a super dense cake recipe you'd be hard-pressed to forget. Today's pound cake recipes are usually much lighter (thank you leavening agents), vanilla flavored, and with a more tender crumb structure. But with such a simple canvas to start with, it's no surprise that today's best chefs and recipe developers use the basic pound cake combination as just the beginning. Ina Garten's perfect pound cake recipe includes a little lemon zest. Jacques Pépin upgrades his version with jam. Our recommendation? Get a little boozy with bourbon.

Bourbon, with its warm, woodsy notes and sweet aromas of caramel and vanilla, is the perfect complement to classic pound cake. Its bold aroma rounds out the sugar-sweet taste of the cake and gives the dessert a more flavorful complexity. Even better, the amount of booze you add is up to you. If you want the flavor without the head rush, stick to adding a quarter cup of bourbon in the batter. That alcohol-forward flavor will largely bake out in the oven. If you want a powerful whiff, add another quarter cup to your pound cake glaze. Either way, be sure to use your best, smoothest bourbon. The goal is to kick this cake into high gear, not to knock you senseless.