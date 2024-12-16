Jacques Pépin's Upgrade On Pound Cake Couldn't Be Simpler

Jacques Pépin's hack is just as easy as it sounds. To enhance a pound cake, the chef starts with a classic loaf-shaped cake that's either purchased from the store or homemade. As his first step, he trims the sides, top, and bottom of his cake to remove the brown parts. He then uses the cake scraps to make "cake crumbs" by briefly popping them into a food processor.

Pépin slices the pound cake horizontally to get multiple layers. The chef opts for cutting his cake into three layers, but you could cut two layers or even four. He then spreads a generous serving of raspberry jam on each layer and then stacks them on top of each other. For this step you could switch up the berry profile with a simple strawberry jam or purchase your favorite jam from the store. The chef also spreads the jam along all the outer layers of the cake. As a final touch, he presses the cake crumbs onto all the sides of the cake to cover the jam.

The recipe can easily be adjusted to accommodate different flavors of fillings. For example, you could alternate between strawberry jam and a foolproof whipped cream for a strawberry shortcake-inspired pound cake. Chocolate fans could also try Pépin's method using a silky chocolate mousse. You could also opt for a lusciously floral flavor profile using a lemon and lavender marmalade or a sweet rose petal jam. How to best dress up a pound cake is entirely up to you.