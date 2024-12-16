Jacques Pépin's Upgrade On Pound Cake Couldn't Be Simpler
Did you know that pound cake has a very legitimate reason for its name? The sweet treat's origin dates back to Britain in the early 1700s and got its name from the measurements of the ingredients. The original recipe saw the cake being made of one pound of butter, one pound of sugar, one pound of eggs, and one pound of flour. Over time, the recipe transformed greatly due to the invention of leavening agents like baking soda and baking powder, and the desire for smaller cakes. Now, pound cakes can be slightly lighter than they used to be, and they're often baked in a bundt or loaf pan. They can also come in a variety of different flavors. In fact, French chef Jacques Pépin puts his own twist on the classic pound cake which makes it perfect for celebratory gatherings.
In a 2024 YouTube video, Pépin walks viewers through his next-level pound cake using only one extra ingredient: jam. By adding a fruit spread between the layers of the dessert, the chef introduces a new flavor element as well as a contrasting texture and an inventive design. Additionally, he notes that buttercream frosting can be added to the pound cake. There are a variety of ways to apply this upgrade for an upcoming birthday party, holiday dinner, or tea time snack.
How to upgrade your pound cake with jam
Jacques Pépin's hack is just as easy as it sounds. To enhance a pound cake, the chef starts with a classic loaf-shaped cake that's either purchased from the store or homemade. As his first step, he trims the sides, top, and bottom of his cake to remove the brown parts. He then uses the cake scraps to make "cake crumbs" by briefly popping them into a food processor.
Pépin slices the pound cake horizontally to get multiple layers. The chef opts for cutting his cake into three layers, but you could cut two layers or even four. He then spreads a generous serving of raspberry jam on each layer and then stacks them on top of each other. For this step you could switch up the berry profile with a simple strawberry jam or purchase your favorite jam from the store. The chef also spreads the jam along all the outer layers of the cake. As a final touch, he presses the cake crumbs onto all the sides of the cake to cover the jam.
The recipe can easily be adjusted to accommodate different flavors of fillings. For example, you could alternate between strawberry jam and a foolproof whipped cream for a strawberry shortcake-inspired pound cake. Chocolate fans could also try Pépin's method using a silky chocolate mousse. You could also opt for a lusciously floral flavor profile using a lemon and lavender marmalade or a sweet rose petal jam. How to best dress up a pound cake is entirely up to you.