The Unexpected Ingredient That Makes Ina Garten's Dark Chocolate Tart Luxurious

When you're in the market for an elegant dessert that's not too fussy, the first place to look is in one of Ina Garten's cookbooks. Within those pages, you'll find our all-time favorite dessert from her. The Barefoot Contessa is known for recipes that can impress a dinner guest without requiring too many steps, and she's famous for reminding her fans that store-bought is fine. Take, for instance, her dark chocolate tart, which is a rich and decadent treat filled with chocolate mousse and ganache, all contained in an extra dark chocolate crust. You might be surprised to learn that her crust isn't made completely from scratch. Instead, Garten uses Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers (yes, "Famous" is part of the name) as the base for her luxurious treat.

The process for making a crust like Garten's is pretty easy. All she does is grind the cookies into a coarse powder, mixes them with sugar and unsalted butter to make sticky crumbs, and then presses the mixture into the tart pan, much like a graham cracker crust for a cheesecake. The only problem is that Nabisco discontinued those particular cookies in 2023. Not to fear, however, as there are a few alternatives to choose from. Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers were made with black cocoa, the darkest variety of cocoa powder you can get, which gives them that deep depth of color and flavor. With that in mind, let's discuss a few cookie alternatives for making that show-stopping chocolate tart crust.