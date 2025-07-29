The Definitive Ranking Of Every Sabra Hummus Flavor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hummus is a wildly versatile dish and ingredient, perfect for dipping, spreading on a sandwich or pita, or even just eating straight off a spoon if you're in the mood. I have a close relationship with this Mediterranean staple — there's always some in my fridge. When I don't feel like making hummus from scratch, I buy it, and I've even gone so far as to taste and rank store-bought hummus brands from worst to best. Sabra offers an array of well-loved dips (it also produces one of the best store-bought guacamoles), and the brand brilliantly exploits the fact that hummus, with its simple base of processed chickpeas, tahini, and oil, takes well to flavor upgrades and additions.

There are 11 flavors of Sabra hummus, ranging from the unadorned classic to some creative takes that I've never seen before, such as the chimichurri version. Always hungry for new hummus ideas, I jumped joyfully at the chance to review this full lineup of Sabra varieties. During the tasting process, I kept my eyes (or at least my taste buds) open for pleasing, balanced flavors and a creamy texture — no dry or grainy options for me, thank you. Here's how these 11 contenders performed.

