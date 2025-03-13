The South American Steak Sauce You Should Drizzle On Eggs For Bold Flavor

If you're looking to spice up your eggs at breakfast time (or more precisely, herb up your eggs), there's one essential sauce you should know: chimichurri. This oily, tangy green sauce (yes, chimichurri looks a little like pesto) hails from Argentina. It's made with parsley, oregano, garlic, olive oil, salt, red wine vinegar, and chili flakes. Some recipes will call for ingredients like cilantro or occasionally shallots, and some cooks prefer milder vegetable oils in place of strong-tasting olive oil.

Chimichurri's history is a little hazy: Some say it comes from centuries of Indigenous South American food culture, while others say Argentinian cowboys (called gauchos) devised it based on the herbs they could find out in the Argentinian plains. Still others suggest it came from European immigrants modifying recipes from back home to fit their new country. Either way, it's a big deal in its country of origin, where it's typically served with Argentina's top-quality steak.

But meat is far from the only medium that suits this herbaceous, tangy, and spicy sauce with its big kick of garlic. As a pretty neutral food, eggs are another great place to try chimichurri — after all, sauces from hot sauce to pesto or ketchup already go with eggs. You can fry, scramble, or poach them as you wish and just spoon some chimichurri on top to serve them. Alternatively, thanks to chimichurri's oily base, you can even cook your eggs directly in it, a little like the TikTok viral pesto eggs. Just put the chimichurri in a pan, heat it, and fry eggs directly in it.