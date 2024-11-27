The Hands-Down Best Hummus To Buy At The Store
Oftentimes, our Chowhound food rankings are there to spare you the agony of a subpar purchase. We'd blame ourselves if you chose the worst Costco frozen pizza or wasted coveted cart space on the wrong Trader Joe's fall item. But when it comes to hummus, Chowhound food writer Robyn Blocker isn't here to tell you not to buy 12 different hummuses and sample them all. She simply taste-tested and ranked the best and worst of store-bought hummus... for science. Or to provide you with more data, in all its delicious detail, as you shop.
Classic hummus is super-simple (chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, and salt), and Blocker included three of these traditional options in her rankings. But most brands use this base as a jumping-off point, adding everything from lemon and dill pickle (not her favorite option) to pine nuts and everything bagel seasoning. Blocker's ranking includes nine of these adventurous offerings. To make a thorough investigation, she evaluated the taste and texture of each hummus (with a dipped carrot and without) as well as the list of ingredients and cost. A hummus lost points for graininess and earned points for creaminess, with a bonus point if it can integrate well with other foods (like a veggie sandwich or Mediterranean salad).
If you're a traditionalist and don't want any honey or jalapeño heat in your hummus, your best bet is Fresh Cravings Classic Hummus. Garlicky, smooth, and flavorful, this dip emphasizes that savory chickpea taste without hitting a wrong note. But if you're ready to kick it up a notch, try Blocker's top pick, her true hummus champion — Fresh Cravings Roasted Red Pepper Hummus.
How Roasted Red Pepper Hummus earned the top spot
Fresh Cravings dominated as a brand. It ranked highest of all the classic hummus options and even eked out a first- and second-place finish in the overall rankings (their Honey Jalapeño Hummus took second place). Each Fresh Cravings option scored highly in terms of value, with the Red Pepper Hummus clocking in at $3.74 for 10 ounces.
But it was the flavor that gave this variety the win. Sharp and distinct but not overpowering, this hummus has a zesty, smoky kick that will have you dipping again and again. The texture is well-emulsified, with no watery quality or unpleasant graininess. Ingredients-wise, Fresh Cravings is one of few brands to use at least some extra virgin olive oil rather than other neutral oils, like soybean. This particular hummus also features more peppers, like red bell, guajillo, and Japones chiles than tahini to truly marry the pepper essence with the umami chickpea flavor. Roasted Red Pepper Hummus also got a points boost for being a perfectly bold complement to other ingredients you might find in an appetizer spread, like smoky cheeses, toasted seeds, pita triangles, or olive oil crackers.
Pick up a few Fresh Cravings products to see if Blocker's rankings pique your palate. Or do as Blocker did and simply try them all.