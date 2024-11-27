The Hands-Down Best Hummus To Buy At The Store

Oftentimes, our Chowhound food rankings are there to spare you the agony of a subpar purchase. We'd blame ourselves if you chose the worst Costco frozen pizza or wasted coveted cart space on the wrong Trader Joe's fall item. But when it comes to hummus, Chowhound food writer Robyn Blocker isn't here to tell you not to buy 12 different hummuses and sample them all. She simply taste-tested and ranked the best and worst of store-bought hummus... for science. Or to provide you with more data, in all its delicious detail, as you shop.

Classic hummus is super-simple (chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, and salt), and Blocker included three of these traditional options in her rankings. But most brands use this base as a jumping-off point, adding everything from lemon and dill pickle (not her favorite option) to pine nuts and everything bagel seasoning. Blocker's ranking includes nine of these adventurous offerings. To make a thorough investigation, she evaluated the taste and texture of each hummus (with a dipped carrot and without) as well as the list of ingredients and cost. A hummus lost points for graininess and earned points for creaminess, with a bonus point if it can integrate well with other foods (like a veggie sandwich or Mediterranean salad).

If you're a traditionalist and don't want any honey or jalapeño heat in your hummus, your best bet is Fresh Cravings Classic Hummus. Garlicky, smooth, and flavorful, this dip emphasizes that savory chickpea taste without hitting a wrong note. But if you're ready to kick it up a notch, try Blocker's top pick, her true hummus champion — Fresh Cravings Roasted Red Pepper Hummus.