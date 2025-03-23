The Classic Southern Ingredient You Need For A Creamy, Flavor-Filled Tuna Salad

Tuna salad is a lunchtime staple. It's loaded with protein, comes together in minutes, and there are countless ways to kick up its flavor. You can swap the mayonnaise for avocado, sprinkle on some everything bagel seasoning, or even mix it with a little pimento cheese. Pimento cheese is a creamy blend of three main ingredients: mayonnaise, cheddar, and pimento peppers, which have a mild, sweet peppery flavor similar to a roasted red pepper.

You can usually find pimento cheese in almost any grocery store in the South, but if you don't live where it's commonly sold, it's easy to make it yourself. The star of the dip is pimento peppers, which are actually a type of chile pepper with one of the lowest Scoville scores — as little as 100. They have a bright acidity to them that works nicely with the salty tuna and the rich, creamy ingredients it's paired with in pimento cheese. Next time you're trying to use up some canned tuna, make room for pimento cheese tuna salad. This Southern-style dip has been around since roughly 1908, and the addition of the creamy cheddar to tuna salad gives it a similar taste to a classic tuna melt.