11 Creative Ways To Use Your Vegetable Peeler

If you've made a fancy dessert and you want a finishing touche to give it that professional feel, reach for your vegetable peeler. You may have seen baked goods with beautiful chocolate curls on top in the bakery and assumed you would need a fancy gadget to create them, but you can easily make your own using your trusty peeler.

Use whatever chocolate you have to hand — baking chocolate is great if you've got some, but a normal dark, milk, or white chocolate bar will work, too. Make sure the chocolate is at the right temperature first — refrigerated chocolate will be difficult to get a good curl from, but if it is too hot the chocolate may start to melt. Room temperature will be ideal and allow you to get nice nice-sized curls.

If your bar is textured on one side, turn it onto the flat edge, and run your peeler carefully along the length of it. If you can do the full length without it breaking you will have a lovely big curl to sit atop your dessert. If you prefer lots of smaller curls or flat shavings, start in the middle of the bar and work your way to the outside. Be careful when lifting them as they are very delicate and a few seconds in your hand could be enough to melt them. Add them to your superstar dessert to add texture, flavor, and of course the flair of a professional pastry chef.