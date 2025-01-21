The 10 Best Salad Spinners For Clean, Crispy Greens

Nothing ruins a homemade salad faster than soggy greens, gritty sand, or the rogue caterpillar. One handy kitchen gadget that can effectively put these fears to rest is a salad spinner. Washing and drying salad greens is a necessary but tedious task for prepping salad. While there are plenty of hacks for getting the job done without a salad spinner, this kitchen gadget worth the investment if salads are a part of your regular meal rotation.

Here's a quick run-down of how salad spinners work. Nearly every model of salad spinner includes an inner strainer basket which holds the lettuce greens and an outer bowl that is attached to a spinning mechanism. In a matter of a few drawstring pulls or pumps (depending on the device), the spinning action of the basket sends the water flying off the leafy greens inside and out into the bowl. Essentially, salad spinners harness the power of centrifugal force, taking advantage of inertia to create an outward force to push the water off the greens and through the holes in the strainer basket.

Dry lettuce greens not only stay crisp, but they also allow the dressing to stick to them better — essential if you're interested in achieving a restaurant-quality salad at home. If you're on the fence, it may be helpful to know that salad spinners can be multipurpose. They make quick work of removing seeds from canned tomatoes and can upgrade your homemade french fries. We've scoured the internet for the highest rated salad spinners to help you decide which are worth your money (and cabinet space).