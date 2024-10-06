What To Look For When Choosing The Freshest Kale

Kale is a commonly used but often misunderstood ingredient. It comes in several varieties and plays an important role in salads and smoothies, but many turn away from it, claiming that the taste and texture are not appealing. The truth likely is that many people are eating kale that is not fresh.

Much like any other type of produce, kale does its best work when it is at its freshest. The key to getting the best tasting kale is being able to spot fresh kale, whether at the grocery store or a local farmers market. Fresh kale should be a dark, deep green color and should feel sturdy and tight when held.

Feeling kale is key to determining freshness, as the way it feels in your hand is a good indicator of how it will feel when eaten. Kale that is limp and loose will have a less than desirable texture and taste. Understanding how to look for the leafy green vegetable and how to store kale so it stays fresh longer will help maximize its usefulness.