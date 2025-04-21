Do As The Italians Do And Use This Leafy Green As A New Addition To Your Pizza Toppings
A lot of pizza tips and tricks circulating the internet typically call for simple steps like using a butter brush to improve a frozen pizza's crust, or list just a few ingredients to create a more traditional pizza sauce from scratch. And these are terrific techniques for achieving something closer to a restaurant-quality pizza at home. But there's one even livelier addition that imbues those savory pies with vibrant freshness, whether they're store-bought or built from the dough up: arugula.
Leafy green arugula, which is native to the Mediterranean region, is more likely to be piled on pizzas in Italian restaurants and homes than at the corner New York style slice shop due to its provenance. But it is a lilting addition to your next order or recipe, wherever in the world it's being prepared. Those pies, of course, will come in many forms, but arugula's light, peppery bite brings a spritely quality that balances any quantity of melty cheese or rich, salty meat.
Making arugula pizza at home
There are only two concrete steps to successfully piling arugula on a pizza at home. First, make or otherwise acquire the cheesy pie. Then, literally just toss a few handfuls on top after it's been baked — it's that simple. But sure, to be fair, some pizza varieties and styles taste better with an arugula crown than others.
Round pizzas like a simple Neapolitan are more conducive to loosely arranged arugula than others. A tall crust like you'd get with a Detroit style pizza makes it harder to control each piece and keep the arugula more or less in place. Likewise a Chicago style pizza, where the sauce on top will have a wilting effect. Those lighter slices are simply easier to handle and pair better with a mountain of dainty green leaves. And don't be afraid to stray from what's expected with your other toppings. Arugula-piled pizza goes just as well with savory items like prosciutto and pancetta as it does with other veggies like chanterelles and eggplant.