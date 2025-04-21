Do As The Italians Do And Use This Leafy Green As A New Addition To Your Pizza Toppings

There are only two concrete steps to successfully piling arugula on a pizza at home. First, make or otherwise acquire the cheesy pie. Then, literally just toss a few handfuls on top after it's been baked — it's that simple. But sure, to be fair, some pizza varieties and styles taste better with an arugula crown than others.

Round pizzas like a simple Neapolitan are more conducive to loosely arranged arugula than others. A tall crust like you'd get with a Detroit style pizza makes it harder to control each piece and keep the arugula more or less in place. Likewise a Chicago style pizza, where the sauce on top will have a wilting effect. Those lighter slices are simply easier to handle and pair better with a mountain of dainty green leaves. And don't be afraid to stray from what's expected with your other toppings. Arugula-piled pizza goes just as well with savory items like prosciutto and pancetta as it does with other veggies like chanterelles and eggplant.