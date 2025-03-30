Ina Garten's Favorite Salad Pairs Perfectly With Steak

Steak is the uniquely poised protein that strides the intersection of easy weeknight dinners and fancy restaurant plates with equal aplomb. It can command triple digits in some of the world's best (or, at least, most expensive) restaurants. Alternatively, you can quickly sear it off at home for less by selecting one of many flavorful cuts that land on the more affordable end of the spectrum. But while your steak selection may be a no-brainer, some home chefs struggle to pick the proper side dish to complement their red meat feast. For multi-hyphenate celebrity chef Ina Garten, her preferred accompaniment to steak is refreshing, light, and delightfully easy to assemble.

In a clip from her Food Network show "Barefoot Contessa," Garten prepares a simple arugula salad to pair with steaks cooked by herself and her husband and frequent co-star, Jeffrey. This salad is so simple, in fact, that it practically straddles the line between garnish and proper side. The hardest element of her dish is the five-ingredient vinaigrette that transforms the leafy greens into a more substantial dish.