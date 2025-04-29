Butter lettuce is as soft and delicate as a rose. While this makeup can make it difficult to clean, calculated preparation is worth it to have a satisfyingly soft bed of greens. To help you master the prep process, here's how to clean butter lettuce without ruining its delicate leaves. It's not the quickest salad prep ever, but it's still easy. It just takes a little patience.

First, if your lettuce still has roots attached, you need to remove them; gently twist and pull the root away from the rest of the lettuce to do so. Alternatively, you can cut the root off by placing the lettuce on a cutting board with the leaves down. Cut a circle around the root while twisting the head. If the core is still attached, repeat the previous motion until the root alone releases. Next, put your lettuce leaves in a clean part of your sink or roomy colander. Turn your faucet to a cool setting and keep the water pressure low, letting the water run over the leaves as you gently spread them with your hand to expose every piece to the water. Alternatively, you can fill up your sink or a large bowl with the cool water and swish the leaves around in a shallow bath. Let the leaves sit in the water after agitating so they can float up while any debris sinks to the bottom. Once the lettuce is clean, it's time to dry.