How To Clean Butter Lettuce Without Ruining Its Delicate Leaves
Butter lettuce is as soft and delicate as a rose. While this makeup can make it difficult to clean, calculated preparation is worth it to have a satisfyingly soft bed of greens. To help you master the prep process, here's how to clean butter lettuce without ruining its delicate leaves. It's not the quickest salad prep ever, but it's still easy. It just takes a little patience.
First, if your lettuce still has roots attached, you need to remove them; gently twist and pull the root away from the rest of the lettuce to do so. Alternatively, you can cut the root off by placing the lettuce on a cutting board with the leaves down. Cut a circle around the root while twisting the head. If the core is still attached, repeat the previous motion until the root alone releases. Next, put your lettuce leaves in a clean part of your sink or roomy colander. Turn your faucet to a cool setting and keep the water pressure low, letting the water run over the leaves as you gently spread them with your hand to expose every piece to the water. Alternatively, you can fill up your sink or a large bowl with the cool water and swish the leaves around in a shallow bath. Let the leaves sit in the water after agitating so they can float up while any debris sinks to the bottom. Once the lettuce is clean, it's time to dry.
For the best butter lettuce, don't skip this step
Once your leaves are thoroughly rinsed, gently dry them using a salad spinner. To avoid bruising the greens, do this in small batches and spin using gentle pulses. Once the majority of the water is removed, you can let the leaves air dry on a towel. If you're pressed for time, you can also gently pat the leaves down with a towel to remove the excess liquid. Now your butter lettuce is ready to serve. If you're prepping it for another day, make sure to properly store the leaves to keep them from wilting: For the best results, pack into a roomy, paper towel-lined container and top with another paper towel. The towels absorb excess moisture while the container encourages proper air flow. Keep this dish in the crisper drawer to keep the lettuce from wilting. Once you're ready to eat it, take your salad to the next level with an ice bath.
When it comes to a vibrant bowl of leafy greens, there are a few characteristics that help us distinguish one variety from the other. Romaine lettuce is crisp and mild, for example, while kale is deep green and firm. Butter lettuce is soft, tender, and, of course, buttery. While its delicate makeup makes prep work a challenge, it's all worth it to have the subtle flavors and crunch that make it one of the best leafy greens to use for a lettuce wrap.