How Chicken-Fried Steak Became A Texas Icon

If you're ever lucky enough to stop at a roadside diner in Texas, chances are you'll spy the words "chicken-fried steak" on the menu. Even if you've never tried it, you've likely heard of this iconic dish and its place in the Lone Star State's culinary scene. Believe it or not, chicken-fried steak is not steak that has been fried by chicken chefs. In fact, chicken isn't involved in any way. Instead, it's made from beef — usually a tenderized cut of cube steak — that's breaded and fried in a manner similar to fried chicken. As you probably already know, you can still make a delicious dish with cheap steak, which is what this dish is all about. Chicken-fried steak is served hot and crispy with a generous ladle of creamy gravy on top, along with sides like mashed potatoes, green beans, or coleslaw.

Chicken-fried steak is not to be confused with country-fried steak, just as gelato should not be confused for ice cream. The main differences are that chicken-fried steak is served with white gravy, not brown, and is usually much crispier. However, both dishes can trace their origins back to the 19th century, when an influx of German and Austrian settlers moved to Texas.