Air Fryer Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

It's all too tempting when you're busy and need to get dinner on the table to just dump food into the air fryer and walk away. Unfortunately, this isn't the best way to get good results. (Also, you should follow the filling instructions faithfully, as some air fryers have been recalled due to fire danger.)

Air fryers are generally quite tolerant. However, the appliance does not take well to overcrowding. Air fryers work by circulating hot air evenly around food. This is why you can get a nice crisp without oil, although a light toss of oil across the surface of your foods can make them crispier. Either way, if you pile your fries, chicken cutlets, or veggies all together, the air can't get in. This can lead it to become soggy or, in the case of meat, it can even come out undercooked and it's therefore dangerous. You can overwork your air fryer and cause it to break, too. Instead of taking any risk, arrange your food in a single layer and work in batches.

Some sources say you can safely load your basket up with fries or veggies, neither of which will make you sick if undercooked. This will raise the cooking time, though, and it will likely lead to a less crunchy and satisfying result. If you want to cook for a large family, it's probably better to buy an air fryer with a multi-level basket.