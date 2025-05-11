Canned Peaches Just Got A Dessert Glow Up Thanks To The Air Fryer

If you love the sweet taste and soft texture of canned peaches, why not transform this convenient fruit into an easy-to-prepare, worthwhile dessert? Thanks to the modern simplicity of an air fryer, you can upgrade a plethora of everyday foods with little effort. Among the assortment of canned foods that are perfect for the air fryer, canned peaches are a top contender since they're already peeled and sliced.

Since an air fryer operates like a convection oven and cooks food by way of hot flowing air, air-fried canned peaches take on a caramelized appearance and extra sweet flavor. Truth be told, with the help of your air fryer, you don't need many additional ingredients to make a few simple yet delicious desserts. For starters, line your fryer basket with parchment paper and air-fry canned peaches with a bit of oil and cinnamon sugar. For added texture, top peaches with chopped walnuts, pecans, or an oat crumble made with oats, butter, flour, and brown sugar. Cook the peaches at your desired temperature for up to 12 minutes, flipping occasionally. Since canned peaches are already soft, a shorter cook time is recommended.

Once bubbly and perfectly charred, enjoy these delights with a knife and fork or add them to other sweet treats like rice pudding, honey-sweetened Greek yogurt, or vanilla ice cream. Luckily, with the help of your air fryer, you can use canned peaches to make many more delicious sweet treats.