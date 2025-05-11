Canned Peaches Just Got A Dessert Glow Up Thanks To The Air Fryer
If you love the sweet taste and soft texture of canned peaches, why not transform this convenient fruit into an easy-to-prepare, worthwhile dessert? Thanks to the modern simplicity of an air fryer, you can upgrade a plethora of everyday foods with little effort. Among the assortment of canned foods that are perfect for the air fryer, canned peaches are a top contender since they're already peeled and sliced.
Since an air fryer operates like a convection oven and cooks food by way of hot flowing air, air-fried canned peaches take on a caramelized appearance and extra sweet flavor. Truth be told, with the help of your air fryer, you don't need many additional ingredients to make a few simple yet delicious desserts. For starters, line your fryer basket with parchment paper and air-fry canned peaches with a bit of oil and cinnamon sugar. For added texture, top peaches with chopped walnuts, pecans, or an oat crumble made with oats, butter, flour, and brown sugar. Cook the peaches at your desired temperature for up to 12 minutes, flipping occasionally. Since canned peaches are already soft, a shorter cook time is recommended.
Once bubbly and perfectly charred, enjoy these delights with a knife and fork or add them to other sweet treats like rice pudding, honey-sweetened Greek yogurt, or vanilla ice cream. Luckily, with the help of your air fryer, you can use canned peaches to make many more delicious sweet treats.
Use your air fryer to make a tasty assortment of peachy desserts
Regarding certain air fryer hacks you wish you knew sooner, with the right sized accessories and pans, you can actually air-fry a variety of home-baked desserts in a shorter amount of time than with a conventional oven. Make a simple cobbler by adding semi-drained canned peaches to one large baking dish or individually-sized ramekins. Sprinkle peaches with boxed vanilla cake mix and melted butter, and then air-fry the combined mixture until fully cooked. For a more homemade version, you can also pour melted butter in your cake pan and then pour in a batter made of flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, and milk. Cover the prepared mixture with sliced canned peaches, cover with foil, and then air-fry for roughly 30 to 40 minutes.
You can also use canned peaches to make a large square-shaped snacking pie or hand pies. For added convenience, use refrigerated pie crust for easy cutting and shaping. Whether you're eating a simple plate of caramelized peaches or infusing these delights into an air-fried cake or pie, there are a few important factors to keep in mind when cooking with cans of Mother Nature's candy. Air-fried peaches should always be drained and rinsed prior to cooking. Most importantly, the one essential step you can't forget when baking with canned peaches is to dry your fruit before using. This wards off the potential of excess moisture affecting every tasty, peach-infused, air-fried dessert.