The Air Fryer Hack Every Coffee Lover Should Know

Whether you just drink coffee for a morning pick-me-up or you're a certified connoisseur, you've got to admit that there's no better feeling than sipping on a fresh, aromatic cup of joe. And if you've had your share of different coffees, then you'll know that your brew is made all the better when you use freshly roasted coffee beans — although it should be noted that you don't want your coffee beans to be too fresh. But if you don't want to be at the whim of your grocer's coffee selection, or if even if you're just feeling particularly self-sufficient, you can actually roast your own coffee beans at home. All you need is an unlikely coffee ally: Your everyday air fryer.

There are actually a bunch of different air fryer hacks out there that can help you turn your air fryer into a multipurpose powerhouse — and roasting coffee is one of them. Using an air fryer to roast your own coffee beans not only guarantees the freshest coffee possible in the comfort of your own kitchen, but it also means you have total control over how light or dark the roast is. Once you get this technique down, there's no reason to rely on store-bought roasts again.