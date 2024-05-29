For The Best Baked Potatoes Skip The Oven

Baked potatoes are a staple dish, they never go out of style. Whether you're enjoying one as a side to a classic protein-forward meal or as the star of the show itself served "jacket potato" style under an assortment of toppings, if you have a bag on hand, you're never far away from the makings of an excellent meal. While a baked potato itself is as simple as it gets, and essentially a blank slate to be dressed up with any desired flavors, making a baked potato can traditionally be time-consuming. Most people assume an oven is the best route for perfectly baked, crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside spuds. But unless you enjoy heating up your entire kitchen and the hour-plus of cook time required, there are better workarounds.

Undoubtedly the quickest route is a microwave, but the quality and crispness of your potato will suffer from this shortcut. Enter the air fryer — the trusty appliance that fits in even the smallest kitchen but punches above its weight in terms of efficiency and usefulness. Air fryers are often used for tasks like roasting veggies, but the foods they can handle are virtually endless. Air fryer potatoes take a bit less time than a standard oven, and come out with delicately crisped-up skin and soft insides. Just choose your potato, wash the outsides (skins should be eaten!), and bake at high heat for around 40 minutes.