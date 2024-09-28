Why Your Air Fryer Should Become Your Go-To When Cooking Corn On The Cob
There are many ways to create the delicious salty-sweet corn on the cob we know and love. You can grill, oven-roast, boil, or even microwave it. But have you ever tried air frying your corn? The air fryer has gained great popularity among home cooks worldwide thanks to its efficiency and versatility. When it comes to cooking corn in this modern gadget, there are even more benefits to enjoy.
Let's begin with the fact that the air frying is much quicker than most other cooking techniques: Boiling, for example, requires waiting for a while for the pot of water to heat before you can drop in the corn ears. The air fryer also preheats much faster than an oven, allowing you to save more time. Secondly, you don't need to babysit your corn as much while air frying as you would when, let's say, grilling. Air frying is mostly hands-off — just set the timer, wait for it to go off and that's when you can check on your starchy veggies.
But more importantly, the taste and texture of air fryer corn is truly amazing. The circulating hot air in the machine causes the caramelization of natural sugars in the corn, producing sweet notes similar to the sweetness of roasted vegetables. At the same time, the exterior crisps slightly while the interior remains soft and delicious, resulting in fun crisp-tender bites. You'll notice a few areas of charring which also add a delightful smoky-like flavor similar to grilled corn.
How to air fry corn on the cob
Air frying corn on the cob is pretty straightforward. First, preheat the air fryer to about 400 degrees Fahrenheit then in the meantime, shuck the corn, and remove the silky threads. Use about four ears but before you proceed with the next step, test if they fit in their fryer basket properly by packing them inside. If they're too large, you can either trim off the two ends or simply cut the ears in two.
Now that you've confirmed your corn can fit in the basket, place the clean corn ears on a baking tray for oiling and seasoning. Apply butter or cooking oil on the cobs as you wish and then sprinkle your preferred seasonings on top for flavor — salt and black pepper are the basic duo to begin with. The oil will make the seasonings stick much better to the cobs.
Now, transfer the seasoned ears back to the air fryer basket, insert them into the machine, and cook for eight to 10 minutes. Remember to flip the corn ears halfway through to ensure they cook evenly. Once ready, you can snack on the corn as is, or add it to different recipes for a dose of this deliciousness.