Air Fry Your Hot Dogs In Ribbons For Easy DIY 'Bacon'

To recreate the dish, you'll want to use the best store-bought hot dogs available, but other pre-cooked sausages or links could be a fun experiment, too. You can freeze the franks for at least a half hour (and up to two hours) for easier peeling and to enhance the crispy, crunchy texture, but it's not entirely necessary. One TikToker went in with the peeler on some unfrozen hot dogs to make "hot dog jerky," with perfectly crisp results.

When making your hot dog "bacon," you can use the time your air fryer need to preheats (to 350 degrees Fahrenheit) to peel the hot dogs with your straight-edge vegetable peeler, running it along the full length of the frank to get the most bacon-like appearance. Before or after tossing the pile of hot dog shavings into the air fryer, consider coating them in a neutral oil with a high smoke point and any sauces of your choosing to aid in crisping.

While they'll be done in about 10 minutes, you should flip them at least twice during the process so they cook evenly. When the strips are satisfyingly crisp, serve them with your favorite dipping sauce or use them in all kinds of dishes, like the air-fried hot dog ribbon-topped smash burger taco seen in another TikTok video. While munching, you can contemplate the next air fryer hacks that will shake up the foodie world between bites.

