Can You Air-Fry Frozen Chicken Wings?

We've all had that moment where we forgot to thaw frozen chicken — or worse — remembered, but the food didn't thaw all the way. Back in the day, there wasn't much you could do about that situation, but now mankind has the air fryer, which can heat up certain cuts of chicken without thawing them first. If you need to cook frozen chicken wings in a pinch, heat 10 to 12 wings in the air fryer at 400 Fahrenheit for 20 minutes, flipping them halfway through.

The halfway mark is when you'll want to gently pat the chicken dry and add any seasonings or marinades. The meat will be tender enough to start absorbing the flavors at this point. Just don't overcrowd the fryer basket, otherwise you risk the meat not cooking evenly (one of the many mistakes you can make with your air fryer). You might need to adjust the timing based on the power of your machine and the thickness of the chicken meat. Check doneness with a meat thermometer to ensure the wings are cooked all the way.