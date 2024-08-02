Trade Your Boiled Hot Dogs For Air Fryer Hot Dogs And Never Look Back

The air fryer is a wonderful tool to have on your kitchen counter. Not only is it usually quite compact, but it can add some satisfying crispiness to your dishes at the cost of absolutely no effort from you. As a result, there has been a crop of articles and lists surrounding the multitude of ways you can use your air fryer. And for all of the unexpected foods that you can throw in the air fryer, one that you really ought to try is the humble hot dog.

It's well known that grilling is a tremendous way to cook some franks. But when grilling isn't an option, you probably opt for boiling hot dogs more often than not. Well, this is your sign to put the pot away and reach for your air fryer instead. Not only are air fryer hot dogs super quick and mess-free, but you're also bound to get a superior texture compared to boiling. When the grill is out of the question, the air fryer is the next best thing to getting a satisfying hot dog in a pinch.