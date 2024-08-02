Trade Your Boiled Hot Dogs For Air Fryer Hot Dogs And Never Look Back
The air fryer is a wonderful tool to have on your kitchen counter. Not only is it usually quite compact, but it can add some satisfying crispiness to your dishes at the cost of absolutely no effort from you. As a result, there has been a crop of articles and lists surrounding the multitude of ways you can use your air fryer. And for all of the unexpected foods that you can throw in the air fryer, one that you really ought to try is the humble hot dog.
It's well known that grilling is a tremendous way to cook some franks. But when grilling isn't an option, you probably opt for boiling hot dogs more often than not. Well, this is your sign to put the pot away and reach for your air fryer instead. Not only are air fryer hot dogs super quick and mess-free, but you're also bound to get a superior texture compared to boiling. When the grill is out of the question, the air fryer is the next best thing to getting a satisfying hot dog in a pinch.
How does air frying compare to boiling?
Listen, boiling hot dogs isn't sacrilege or anything, but there's a few good reasons why you probably won't go back to that method after tossing some hot dogs into your air fryer. The main things are of course the taste and the texture. Air fryer hot dogs are, due to the fryer's cooking method, nice and crispy on the outside while remaining deliciously juicy on the inside. While boiled hot dogs tend to be more uniform in their overall texture, both inside and out, air fried hot dogs have a distinct texture more reminiscent of their grilled counterparts. As well, if dishes are a concern, or you just hate dealing with unfortunate-looking hot dog water, you can avoid those problems by simply placing some weenies in the air fryer instead.
It should also be noted that air frying is a great way to toast your hot dog buns too. Regardless of which bun you choose for which hot dog, the air fryer will provide an even, crunchy surface to plant your hot dog (and your condiments) onto. So take this insight with you next time you head out to the grocery store. Pick out a good kind of hot dog, ignore your pot for the magical air fryer, and never settle for mid-tier hot dogs ever again.