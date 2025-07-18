11 Restaurant Secrets About Olive Garden

Ever since Olive Garden opened in Orlando, Florida, in 1982, it's been earning legions of fans for its comforting Italian-inspired food. The chain is famous for its never-ending breadsticks, tasty appetizers, and pastas that you can mix and match with different proteins and sauces. It's safe to say that Olive Garden is many people's go-to spot for a meal out, considering it was once the largest casual dining chain in the U.S. Olive Garden only recently lost that top spot to Texas Roadhouse.

While plenty of people probably know Olive Garden's menu inside and out, plus the best dishes to order, many things about the chain aren't such common knowledge. For example, did you know that it was created by cereal conglomerate General Mills? Or that it was the first chain restaurant to introduce the concept of unlimited food items? You might also be interested to know that the chain gave its original tagline of "When you're here, you're family" to talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

Fun historical facts aside, several Olive Garden secrets can help you get a better meal from the chain. These include details about how they make certain items, menu hacks, and ways to score free food and drinks. So, before you dip your next breadstick, here are a few tips and tricks you probably didn't know about Olive Garden and how to use them to your advantage.