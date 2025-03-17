The Popular Restaurant Chain Where You Can Order Soup By The Gallon

We are always trying to find ways to maximize our dollars at restaurants, especially since prices keep going up. Sometimes it's a workaround, like splitting Arby's Double Roast Beef into two sandwiches. Other times it's more to do with getting the most of a favorite item. Thanks to intrepid TikTokkers, we've found out you can score a gallon of soup at Olive Garden to go, simply by asking (and paying). There's no ordering days in advance or searching a special catering menu. Walk in, order a large soup, walk out. Et voila: soup for days (or for several people).

While this to-go feature is appreciated simply for existing, it also solves an issue surrounding Olive Garden's Never Ending Soup, Salad, and Breadsticks feature. Those offers are only valid if you dine in, they require ordering an entree, and they are actually limited to only as much as you can eat. In a way, there is, in fact, a limit to the unlimited breadsticks (and soup) at Olive Garden. While the gallon of soup to go is not free, it is a great deal — if you like soup.