The Popular Restaurant Chain Where You Can Order Soup By The Gallon
We are always trying to find ways to maximize our dollars at restaurants, especially since prices keep going up. Sometimes it's a workaround, like splitting Arby's Double Roast Beef into two sandwiches. Other times it's more to do with getting the most of a favorite item. Thanks to intrepid TikTokkers, we've found out you can score a gallon of soup at Olive Garden to go, simply by asking (and paying). There's no ordering days in advance or searching a special catering menu. Walk in, order a large soup, walk out. Et voila: soup for days (or for several people).
While this to-go feature is appreciated simply for existing, it also solves an issue surrounding Olive Garden's Never Ending Soup, Salad, and Breadsticks feature. Those offers are only valid if you dine in, they require ordering an entree, and they are actually limited to only as much as you can eat. In a way, there is, in fact, a limit to the unlimited breadsticks (and soup) at Olive Garden. While the gallon of soup to go is not free, it is a great deal — if you like soup.
A gallon of soup deserves breadsticks
Olive Garden is known for its customer service and unlimited sides, including soup, when dining in-house. Of course, everyone has their favorite, but we ranked all of Olive Garden's soups from worst to best. Getting more of the best is thus an excellent hack. Several people have shared on social media that it's easy enough to order any of these gallons to go. Olive Garden calls them Homemade Soup (Serves 12), and they're available on the ordinary lunch and dinner menus for around $30 (the price varies a bit by location). At least one person on Instagram implied they also scored a dozen breadsticks, seemingly for free. However, breadsticks run about $5 per half-dozen on the menu, so it's probable that they got lucky or didn't mention the added cost. You might, however, receive a free ladle with your order.
If, like some people online, you're ordering this bucket 'o soup all for yourself, you've got some decisions to make. One option involves eating the same soup, every meal, for four days in a row (refrigerated soup lasts three to four days). Alternatively, you can freeze soups, though it's not always the best option. Since Olive Garden's soups feature ingredients like beans, cream, pasta, vegetables, and dumplings, it can mean mushy ingredients if not properly frozen and reheated. Your best bet may be to share with 11 friends or family members. Alternatively, ask for a half-gallon of your favorite soup instead. Mangiare!