11 Common Pasta Mistakes You Should Never Make

Salting pasta is a quick step that's easy to skip but makes a big difference. We all know that unseasoned food turns out bland and unappetizing, so it follows that salted pasta tastes better than unsalted. Just like you would add herbs and spices to your pasta sauce, it's also essential to season the pasta by salting the water you cook it in.

Advertisement

Do you add salt already? You may still be under-salting the water and missing out on the flavor potential. Chef Amy Hand, a food writer for The Skillful Cook website, told Chowhound it's important to be generous when adding salt to your pasta water. "You will use a lot of water when cooking your pasta so don't be shy and salt that water thoroughly," Chef Hand said. "It may seem like a lot, but the pasta itself will only absorb some of that salt in the quick cooking time, so it should not turn out too salty."

Lauren DeSteno, executive chef at Ai Fiori and an experienced pasta maker, said salting pasta water is a must. Her secret to determining the correct amount of salt to add is to wait for the pot to boil. "The salt dissolves immediately and you can tell very quickly if you need to add more or not," Chef DeSteno explained. If you add the salt to cold water it's more likely to settle on the bottom and ultimately lead to oversalting the pot.

Advertisement