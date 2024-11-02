Chain Restaurants That Secretly Use Frozen Burgers

If you pay attention to food advertising, you'll see it's common for restaurants that use fresh and not frozen beef in their burgers to tout that fact — "It's fresh! It's not frozen!" It hasn't been slowly succumbing to freezer burn before they feed it to you! Frozen beef has a bit of a reputation because fresh beef brings to mind juicy beef that hasn't dried out, while frozen beef could have been hiding in the freezer for who knows how long? Those chains that use frozen beef tend to be quiet about it, with a couple of notable exceptions.

The use of frozen beef, and in fact, frozen food in general is really very common in the restaurant industry. Transporting frozen food is one of the better ways to ensure quality, especially for food that has to travel far. Storing frozen food also allows restaurants to keep a supply of ingredients on hand that often suffer from supply chain issues. And, of course, storing frozen meat at a restaurant means the cooks there don't have to worry about meat going bad within a few days if orders slow down. Still, customers seem to like that fresh beef, so it's a good idea to learn who uses what. Here are some chain restaurants that secretly (or not so secretly) use frozen burgers.