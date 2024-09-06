9 Sip-Worthy Wines To Order At Olive Garden

Thirsty for a perfect glass of vino to elevate your favorite comfort food Italian? We're grabbing the best seat in the house and popping bottles with an industry expert to curate a bulletproof list of Olive Garden's most sippable wines.

Ever since making its Tuscan farmhouse-styled debut in Florida back in 1982, Olive Garden has been just as serious about its aged grapes as it's been about its never-ending pasta. What began as an 11-bottle list soon grew into an award-winning wine service which nabbed the Vibe Vista Award for Best Wine Program in 2018.

While we call ourselves wine lovers and wine moms, we were desperate for a professional's palate to help narrow down the sippers on what the Monterey Wine Festival named "America's Best Casual Dining Wine List" (Real talk: We also didn't want to be blinded by our unrelenting passion for bottomless breadsticks). We tapped Michelin-starred restaurant GM and certified sommelier Melissa Foster for this boozy task. Considering her nearly two decades in the hospitality industry in Chigaco and Los Angeles, we knew she could easily throw down on a glass or two of Napa cab. Maybe you still remember it, but as the old Olive Garden slogan goes, "When you're here, you're family." Now that you're here, you can treat yourself to the finest wines on the menu.

