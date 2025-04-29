13 Chain Restaurants Kid's Menus, Ranked
Going out to a restaurant with kids can be fun, but it can also be a lot to take on — especially if the eatery does not have a lot of kid-friendly options on the menu. A great kids' menu can be the difference between a fun family outing and a major meltdown. If your little one, say, is in the middle of a phase where they only eat burgers and fries and you end up at a spot that has no such thing, you are going to have your work cut out for you when it's time to order.
Thankfully, there are a number of spots that have put together menus with younger diners' palettes in mind. We've enjoyed a meal (or many) at most of these spots, but a few rose to the top for how well they cater to families of all ages. We did consider price, knowing that going out to eat with children in tow can get expensive fast. (If you're looking to make the most of your dining dollars, you can also check out our list of chain restaurants where kids still eat free for budget-friendly dining options for families.) While there are a lot of restaurants out there that don't offer kid-friendly menus, that certainly isn't the case for the following establishments.
13. Cava
A solid build-your-own meal is available at Cava. This restaurant incorporates Mediterranean flavors and has carrot sticks as a healthy side option. It comes with either milk or juice, but you can also ask for water instead. The kids' pita is the only thing on the kids' menu, but your kiddo can customize it just about any way that they can think of by incorporating the many protein, veggie, starch, and sauce options on the line. It comes with basmati rice, a popular offering in Mediterranean restaurants and cuisine.
If your kiddos like to stick to foods like chicken tenders and fries, Cava might not be the best spot to go. Our youngsters typically go for standard American foods like burgers and mac and cheese, so it took some convincing for them to give Cava a try. If your kids have a similar palette, classic Mediterranean ingredients like falafel, lamb, tzatziki sauce, and harissa might not be familiar to them — and they might be reluctant to venture out of their culinary comfort zone. That said, it's a great way to introduce a youngster to a new style of cuisine. The kid-sized portion that they can customize gives them a chance to make just what they want.
12. Cheesecake Factory
This shouldn't come as a surprise given the length of the normal menu, but the kids' menu at the Cheesecake Factory has plenty of options. There are the standard options like burgers and mac and cheese, but you can get salmon and grilled chicken as well. The flatbread also works for any youngsters who might want pizza but won't even come close to finishing an entire pie. There are also several pasta options, including spaghetti with a big meatball.
When you dine at the Cheesecake Factory, you usually have to cross paths with the giant case of desserts on the way to the table. As you walk by the counter, you'll see the many, many cheesecake flavors that the Cheesecake Factory offers. This is likely by design to get patrons hungry for something sweet, but on more than one occasion our kids have turned on the waterworks when we said no to a massive plate of sugar before they ate their meal. And when it is finally time for dessert? Well, that is when we find ourselves wishing there was a kid-sized slice of cheesecake on the kids' menu in addition to the mini hot fudge sundae and strawberry shortcake. While we could indeed split one of the regular slices, getting everyone to agree on a single flavor is a recipe for a headache.
11. Panera
Panera is a good spot to get a simple, kid-friendly lunch. You can find plenty of crowd pleasers like grilled cheese, ham and Swiss, and mac and cheese on the kids' menu. The side choices include a piece of a French baguette, chips, or an apple, but we recommend upgrading to the fruit cup for some added nutrition. It's also easy to customize by adding or removing ingredients, so even more selective eaters can get exactly what they want.
The reason that Panera ends up lower on our list that you might expect is the relatively high price point. Most kids' meals are around $7.50. It's a little bit expensive for what you get, which is essentially a sandwich and chips. Frankly, we could make something similar at home for our kids for a fraction of the price. If you want to save some money and your kid is up for something a little more substantial, split an adult-sized sandwich with them. In most cases, it'll end up being cheaper than two kids' meals and there are many more options.
10. Chili's
Tried-and-true casual dining joint Chili's boasts a solid but arguably basic kids' menu that the younger members of our family really seem to enjoy. There are mini burgers, mini chicken sandwiches, chicken strips, personal pizzas, chicken and pasta, and mac and cheese. Again, the kids' menu is not the most exciting menu you will ever see, but it gets the job done.
If there is one reason why Chili's kids' menu edges out the kids' menu at the Cheesecake Factory, it is without question the smaller version of the Molten Chocolate Cake. Most kids' menus don't include mini versions of the restaurant's desserts, so we tend to skip the sweet treats when we go out as a family. But when they can get a little lava cake that is just their size, it ends up working out much better. Needless to say, this dessert is the star of the show whenever we go to dinner at Chili's.
9. Mission BBQ
Mission BBQ is a family favorite because the staff is always welcoming, even when we come in with a carload full of youngsters. The kids' menu has a lot of meat, including pulled pork, brisket, and even a kid-sized portion of ribs. It is worth noting that you won't find much beyond mac and cheese for kids who don't want to dig into some meat. That works for some families, but not all, so consider your kids' taste buds before you go here, especially if anyone in your group isn't much of a carnivore. The kids' meals run between $8 and $13, which isn't bad for some good barbecue.
The restaurant ambiance is casual enough and kids will get a kick out of the smoker and giant truck outside most locations. Service is very fast and you can watch them prepping your order behind the counter. It's a good step up from fast food but still fast casual dining that you can eat there or take home.
8. Romano's Macaroni Grill
At Romano's Macaroni Grill, there are plenty of options for kids 12 and under. Pizza and pasta favorites are abundant, but you can also find grilled chicken, chicken tenders, and breaded shrimp. The buttered noodles, while simple, are a home run for pickier young diners. The beverages also come with free refills, which is always a plus.
Each meal comes with a cookie or small ice cream, which is ideal for parents who want to avoid ordering a massive dessert from the regular menu. This is a good spot if you want something that feels a bit more special without spending a ton of money on a pricey restaurant. The ambiance is more upscale than fast casual and there is tableside service, but it's still family-friendly, especially if you go toward the beginning of the dinner block. Nothing about Macaroni Grill stands out, but it's a reliably good option for kid-friendly dining.
7. Outback Steakhouse
Outback Steakhouse has a fun themed menu with names like Grilled Chicken On the Barbie and Grilled Cheese-A-Roo. Our kids like ordering, even if the options are pretty standard kids' menu fare. You can start with one of the most popular Outback Steakhouse appetizers for the table to kick your meal off.
One thing that is really fun is the kid-sized steak that is very similar to the adult menu options. If your younger diner likes to be just like the grown up, this lets them do so with a portion (and a price tag) that's a better fit. If your child is more into mac and cheese, they have that plus plenty of other kid favorites on the menu. The kids' entrees all fall between $7 and $10.
Our only complaint is the sides of fries and fruit are sold separately on the menu. Some entrees, such as the chicken tenders, come with an option for fries or other sides. But others, such as the Joey Sirloin, only have broccoli or fruit for an upcharge. It can be hard to keep track of if you're trying to help your kid order, since not every menu item has the same side options included.
6. Texas Roadhouse
Looking for a kid-friendly dinner spot that has something for your hungry family? We like stopping by Texas Roadhouse, which has enough on the menu to satisfy us parents while still keeping the kids happy with classic favorites. The kids' menu includes things like mac and cheese as well as sliders and hot dogs, but for a few bucks more, you can also get a kid-sized steak. We really like that there are so many side options on the kids' menu as well. It works for older kids who might be graduating from basics but still don't need an entire adult-sized meal. Texas Roadhouse might be a little much for a casual lunch, but we recommend going with this casual steakhouse for dinner.
Another bonus? Texas Roadhouse offers fluffy rolls, delicious honey butter, and peanuts while you wait for your entree. You won't have to deal with a hangry kid, which can make dinner much more enjoyable for everyone. Overall, this is a really great option for a heartier sit-down meal with the fam.
5. Olive Garden
Even the most fastidious of eaters can appreciate a plate of noodles. You can choose from plenty of pastas from the Olive Garden kids' menu, meant for children ages 12 and under. Pasta favorites in our household include the meat sauce, marinara, and mac and cheese. Your kiddo can choose the style of pasta, which may make the entire dining experience more fun, especially for kids who like to feel like grown-ups. If your child doesn't feel like pasta, there are always chicken strips and pizza on the menu as well. Everything but the chicken and rotini is less than $8.
The restaurant's breadsticks also appeal to kids and have plenty of buttery flavor on them. You can get a basket while you're waiting for your entrees, which will keep your kids from getting too hungry or bored while they wait for the food to come out of the kitchen.
If you're planning to bring dinner home, a family-style tray is another economical way to get a shared dinner on the table. Each one serves between four and six people, more if some of them are younger diners, but you'll have to all agree on a shared entree. Get salad and breadsticks for additional sides that your family will enjoy.
4. Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel is one of our favorite spots to stop with kids thanks to the numerous menu options and fun games on the table. The Mini Confetti Pancakes are always a big hit with our family thanks to their fun, colorful look and tasty, fluffy texture. In addition to three different types of pancakes, the menu also includes a breakfast sandwich, chicken tenders, mini burgers, grilled cheese, fried shrimp — the list goes on and on. We like the breakfast favorites but the lunch and dinner options are equally as good. The kids' menu items prices fall between $5 and $8.
Oh, but there's even more on the menu at Cracker Barrel: The adjacent general store has plenty of old fashioned games, toys, sweets, and more. There's always something to explore and it will keep your kids occupied even if you have to wait for a table. We also recommend parents grab one of Cracker Barrel's take home meals when checking out. That way, the next breakfast, lunch, or dinner is all set.
3. Chipotle
We like Chipotle because it's so customizable. The kids' menu has two options: build your own taco meal or a quesadilla. The taco meal, which costs just under $6, comes with either a protein, two toppings, two taco shells, and chips or fruit. The quesadilla, which runs for around $5, is made with one protein and served alongside rice, beans, and chips or fruit. Spring for the guac, which is extra, but so worth it. The ingredients are all separated out in a container that's easy to carry and keeps everything neat and tidy, a pro move for those who have had to juggle multiple kids' meals as you find a table in a crowded restaurant.
This is another quick spot that doesn't offer tableside service. But if you're like us when you go out to eat with your kids, it can be much easier and faster to take care of the table yourself rather than waiting for the server to come by.
2. IHOP
You can get breakfast anytime of the day at IHOP and let's be honest, people of all ages like breakfast for dinner. The Happy Face Pancakes are always a hit with my kids, but there are a number of other dishes to choose from. The 24-hour eatery's kids' menu offers a number of different pancakes, sausage and bacon, a breakfast quesadilla, waffles, and eggs to order. If you aren't in a breakfast mood? You can get hamburgers, chicken tenders, and other diner basics.
What's more, IHOP regularly runs a promotion where kids eat free when you also order an entree from the regular menu. And yes, there's a lot for the grown-ups to choose from, including bottomless cups of coffee (talk about a good way to start the day with young kids in tow). It's hard to beat the portions and prices at IHOP — even on the regular menu. This is one of the few spots that we'll let our kids order off the "grown-up" menu if they see something that piques their interest. (That said, the "kids eat free" promo only applies when they order off of the kids' menu.)
1. Red Robin
Red Robin was the first place that we can say we actually enjoyed a meal out with our three children, so it had to land at the top of our list. Going out for dinner with young kids in tow is never easy, but this restaurant seems to have fun around every corner to keep the little ones entertained and full.
As if the game consoles at the table weren't exciting enough, there are tons of kid-sized treats like milkshakes and lemonade on the menu. As far as entrees go, you'll find things like pizza, chicken strips, miniature corn dogs, and burgers. The steak fries and the mac and cheese are bottomless, as is the steamed broccoli. But the kid-sized milkshakes, root beer floats, and cream sodas, are what make it special for us at least, since this is where we go to celebrate accomplishments like report cards, birthdays, and opening nights of school plays. The portions are just right, although super hungry kids can take advantage of those bottomless options for refills, and the prices aren't too shabby.
Methodology
With three kids close in age, we learned quickly how to spot a restaurant that would keep them entertained, fill them up, and not break the budget. A kid-friendly meal that offers a good bang for your buck is crucial, but we also look for fun ambiance and options that provide a special dining experience.
Our kids aren't super picky, but they do tend to stick with classics like burgers, chicken strips, and macaroni and cheese. Fortunately, these are pretty popular at most restaurants with kids' menus. We've been able to branch out a bit with things like quesadillas and pitas, especially when that lets our kids build their own dinner. The best spots to take kids cater to their often simpler tastes, but still have options. Kid-sized desserts are a plus, as are special beverages like lemonade, juice, or even milkshakes.
Going out to eat with kids should also be pretty quick, at least compared to a longer meal meant for adults to enjoy. Tableside service can be nice, especially when celebrating something special, but if service takes too long, that can be a challenge. Fast casual is a good option for those who want something a step up from fast food without a long wait.