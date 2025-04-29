13 Chain Restaurants Kid's Menus, Ranked

Going out to a restaurant with kids can be fun, but it can also be a lot to take on — especially if the eatery does not have a lot of kid-friendly options on the menu. A great kids' menu can be the difference between a fun family outing and a major meltdown. If your little one, say, is in the middle of a phase where they only eat burgers and fries and you end up at a spot that has no such thing, you are going to have your work cut out for you when it's time to order.

Thankfully, there are a number of spots that have put together menus with younger diners' palettes in mind. We've enjoyed a meal (or many) at most of these spots, but a few rose to the top for how well they cater to families of all ages. We did consider price, knowing that going out to eat with children in tow can get expensive fast. (If you're looking to make the most of your dining dollars, you can also check out our list of chain restaurants where kids still eat free for budget-friendly dining options for families.) While there are a lot of restaurants out there that don't offer kid-friendly menus, that certainly isn't the case for the following establishments.