14 Most Iconic Moments From Beat Bobby Flay
It's hard to imagine a celebrity chef who takes things quite as seriously as the inimitable Bobby Flay. Whether he's grilling up the perfect steak, putting together a refreshing side salad, or whipping up a tasty dessert, the culinary master brings some intensity to the kitchen. So what happens when other professional chefs (and even a few talented amateurs) take him on? Cutthroat competition, that's what.
But even the most seasoned chefs have a lighter side, and his cooking show, "Beat Bobby Flay," included some whimsical moments as well. Some of the most memorable times on Beat Bobby Flay happened when guests beat the acclaimed chef at his own game, although there were plenty of laughs along the way as well. From silly antics meant to throw the chef off his game to whole group performances for the studio audience, these are some of the most iconic moments on "Beat Bobby Flay."
1. Bobby gets silly strung
It's fitting that a silly string attack was included in the pasta ragu challenge. But it didn't come from fellow competitors, as you may have expected. Instead, the judges tried to give the challenger a leg up on Bobby Flay to see if they could really take him down.
Katie Lee and Josh Capon, two other acclaimed chefs and guest judges on the show, launched the attack on Bobby as he was cooking. Trying to move around the kitchen, Bobby had to fend off the silliest of strings to get to his ingredients. He smiled and laughed as he returned to his station to continue cooking. He took the assault like the champ he is, though, and kept working through everything. He whipped up the pasta dish, and we can only assume he took inspiration from some of his favorite restaurants in Italy, even if they didn't have a silly string on the menu.
2. Bobby Flay does Broadway
To celebrate the success of the musical "Hamilton," star Christopher Jackson helped challenge Bobby Flay. Playing George Washington in the hit Broadway show, Jackson was a guest on "Beat Bobby Flay" and shared a little bit about his experience in the show. Bobby shared that he saw Jackson on stage and said that the musical changed the entire Broadway scene. The episode aired in 2023, eight years after "Hamilton" opened in 2015, and even though it had been so many years, the buzz was still electric in the studio.
Even the set and the banter were extra dramatic in this episode. Jackson and fellow guest Josh Capon engaged in some light banter and called Bobby out as they geared up for the competition. Jackson said that he cooks at home, a skill he learned from his mother, and that he was ready to heckle the acclaimed chef as he attempted to beat his competition. Chefs Edwin Bayone and Kyle McClelland also participated in the culinary contest, which focused on deep-frying techniques.
3. Giant tongs make an appearance
Bobby Flay is no stranger to kitchen tools, especially tongs, which he uses to turn items on the grill. But a giant version appeared and tried to take Bobby out during the competition. The massive set of tongs featured textured edges and took two hands to manipulate. We're not sure if Bobby was "well done" and ready to flip or if the tongs were used for good old-fashioned kitchen sabotage, but the result was certainly hilarious for viewers.
Frequent guest Josh Capon wielded the larger-than-life version of this kitchen essential. He trapped Bobby in his grip as the chef tried to work at his station. With ingredients strewn over the counter and a towel flung over his shoulder, Bobby had no choice but to wait until he was free to get back to his cooking.
You can study the best of Bobby Flay's grilling tips, which include some helpful tong techniques for turning burgers and meat — but we doubt that the chef ever expected to be the one getting handled in the kitchen.
4. The crew enjoys a feather boa dance party
Even though the competition is serious, there's still plenty of room for fun. Bobby Flay and the other competitors donned feather boas and top hats for a dance party during one particularly memorable episode. Actress Carly Hughes joined the team as a guest judge, then danced right alongside the rest of the competitors as well as their friends and family.
During this iconic celebration, competition took a backseat to fun and fabulous feathers. The competitors' friends and family in attendance even got in on the action. Stage canes completed the look and also made for fun props to use during the dance party.
You may think that Bobby Flay favors sneakers to help him move around quickly in the kitchen, but who knew that these dancing shoes would come out on an episode of "Beat Bobby Flay?" The only question left to answer is who reigned as the twinkle toes chef of the night?
5. More Flay family members join the show
Bobby Flay's daughter Sophie made a special appearance on "Beat Bobby Flay" to heckle her dad. The 29-year-old has appeared on the show a few times over the years, including alongside other celebrity chefs and judges. While she hasn't taken on her dad as a kitchen competitor, she has joined as a judge on numerous occasions and always welcomed the opportunity to encourage the challengers.
Bobby and Sophie even co-hosted another show, "Bobby and Sophie on the Coast," where they went on culinary adventures along the California coastline. But it's her stints on "Beat Bobby Flay" that really up the banter between the two, as she joins in with others in the competitive environment. Some of the most iconic moments on the show involve Sophie taking on her dad and challenging him to beat the competition. She's appeared in episodes in Season 13 and Season 29.
Bobby enjoys a close relationship with his daughter, who is proud of his kitchen prowess and helps celebrate his accomplishments.
6. Bobby Flay tries skateboarding
Who better to learn the basics of skateboarding from than Tony Hawk? When the pro skateboarding legend was a guest on "Beat Bobby Flay," he learned a thing or two about cooking and taught the crew — and fellow chef Michael Voltaggio — some impressive board skills. Hawk was a guest judge and helped evaluate the final dishes. Never far from his skateboard, he also let the crew take a spin and try out their own moves.
Bobby Flay even hopped on a board to showcase what he'd learned. With a pink helmet for safety, Bobby struck the perfect stance and got points from Hawk as he looked on. But unlike Hawk, who is known for performing elaborate tricks, Bobby had to keep the training wheels on his board as he moved around. Through it all, Bobby kept his chef's apron on and was never far from his true passion, cooking.
7. Bobby sets a fire on set
Flames may not always be a good thing to see shoot up in the kitchen, but when it happens on "Beat Bobby Flay," fire and smoke can mean an extra special event in the competition. This memorable moment happened as Food Network star Bobby Flay was making chicken and waffles. The blue-purple flames shot up over the chef's head at his station.
Unfortunately, kitchen fires are all too common, and even on cooking shows, flames can erupt. Safety was a top concern, and the show was able to continue with minimal disruption. Some dishes, such as an impressive flambé, include intentional flames as part of the cooking process or presentation. In these cases, just like in the case of Bobby's chicken and waffles, safety is the first thing that chefs (and the show's producers) take into account.
In a much tamer taping of Bobby's cooking, he shared his buttermilk chicken and waffles recipe on "Brunch @ Bobby's." This version didn't include the same smokiness or the tension that comes with competition.
8. Turkey sandwiches get an upgrade
On a tasty episode of Beat Bobby Flay, fall flavors like acorn squash and turkey get a gourmet treatment. The final challenge incorporates toast and turkey for a tasty open-faced sandwich.
Michael Symon and Jeffrey Zakarian were guest judges, while Jeff Haskel and Nick Rabar challenged chef Bobby Flay to reinvent a Thanksgiving classic. There are plenty of episodes with delicious dishes, but there's something extra memorable about taking a staple like a leftover turkey sandwich after Thanksgiving and transforming it into a gourmet option.
Nick Rabar ended up winning the first round, which incorporated acorn squash, and going head-to-head with Bobby for the turkey sandwiches. Both chefs put their own spin on traditional turkey sandwiches, adding ingredients like savory gravy and cranberry sauce on top. The end result was two plates bursting with all of the flavors of Thanksgiving, which the judges loved. Bobby still emerged victorious, thanks to the flavor combination and the varying textures in his brioche sandwich.
9. Drew Barrymore takes on Bobby Flay
Bringing her signature smile to the "Beat Bobby Flay" set, Drew Barrymore was a guest co-host and judge during the competition. The actress gets help from pastry chefs to take on Bobby Flay during this chocolate-themed episode. Michael Voltaggio joined her to provide commentary as Bobby and his challengers whipped up chocolate-themed treats.
DaVee Harned and Miriam Rieder Taylor, two pastry chefs, made everything with a focus on chocolate. Like with many celebrity judges, the banter back and forth as they cook is also extra sweet. Barrymore gives them all a playful ribbing while learning more about what goes into each dish.
Bobby Flay may be known for his grilling skills and Southwestern cuisine, which he learned from his early days working in restaurants in New York City, but he's an all-around master in the kitchen, even when it comes to desserts. Although his favorite dessert is a coconut cake, for this episode of "Beat Bobby Flay," he went with everything chocolate.
10. Viet Pham beats Bobby Flay twice
The name of the show may be "Beat Bobby Flay," but it isn't every day that one of the competitors takes down the master himself. The judges get a blind taste test of the final dishes so that they don't know which chef made which plate. When Viet Pham, the darling of the upcoming cooking scene, came on the show, he took down Bobby Flay.
The acclaimed chef won "Iron Chef America" and "Beat Bobby Flay," becoming the only one to have toppled Flay not just once but twice. His "Iron Chef America" win came in 2013, and he earned top honors on "Beat Bobby Flay" a few years later in 2018.
Pham is known for his famous hot fried chicken, but he is especially innovative in the kitchen. The dishes that sealed the deal for him on "Beat Bobby Flay" were Nashville hot chicken, a fitting specialty for the chef.
If you're ever in a position to try to beat Bobby Flay, you may have the best odds if you challenge with Indian cuisine. Out of the many competitions Bobby has participated in, he has the lowest winning percentage in this particular style of cooking.
11. The pilot episode included an unusual chicken parm ingredient
In the very first episode of "Beat Bobby Flay," the chef incorporated pesto into chicken parmesan. When looking back on the challenge, celebrity chef Bobby Flay wonders why he made such an unusual choice.
A classic chicken parm is made with chicken, of course, plus plenty of marinara sauce and melted cheese. Served over pasta, this is a popular favorite and is often featured on many Italian restaurant menus. But on the very first episode of "Beat Bobby Flay," Bobby decided to forgo tradition and mix up this classic pasta with pesto sauce instead. His version included piquillo pepper pesto, which was a new twist on the iconic dish, but ultimately didn't work for the judges. Along with a stronger cheese and less seasoning, the overall flavor of Bobby's dish just couldn't beat the competition.
Fortunately, Bobby learned from his mistakes, and now he sticks with the classic flavors of the dish. You can follow Bobby Flay's pro tip for truly excellent chicken parm and leave off the red sauce until after the chicken has cooked. This allows the chicken to become crispy and delicious while melting the cheese. Bobby incorporates the sauce later to add flavor without sacrificing the crisp texture.
12. Dill stars as a key ingredient
The show got a pretty flavorful treatment when the chefs had to incorporate dill into their cooking. In an episode during season 31 of Food Network's "Beat Bobby Flay," Alex Guarnaschelli and Jeff Mauro were the judges, while Kathy Fang and Natascha Hess tried to take down Bobby Flay using the signature ingredient.
Pickles brought a signature vinegary flavor to the dishes in this episode. While there are plenty of strong flavors featured on the Food Network, the herbiness of dill and briny pickle flavor made this a fan favorite. Bobby Flay also incorporates vinegar into his potato salad, so the chef is no stranger to the strong bite of this key ingredient. You can replicate this challenge at home by using pickles in everything from your next breakfast to tasty pizza.
You don't have to stick with just pickles to get the strong flavor of dill, however. This herb works well to flavor lighter dishes and pairs nicely with fresh fish, making a salmon dill pasta salad the perfect addition to your meal.
13. Other chefs heckle Bobby
Plenty of episodes include a healthy amount of banter during the competition, but one stands out for the "smack talk" between competitors. A lot of it was focused on Bobby to try to rattle the chef.
The episode, which aired during season 31, was called "Smack Talk City" and put Bobby Flay up against chefs Jarod Farina and Andrew McQuesten. Other celebrity chefs from the Food Network, Eddie Jackson and Buddy Valastro, also joined in to give Bobby a hard time as he tried to cook. A lot of the smack talk focused on Bobby, the reigning champion, but he was also able to dish it right back.
The show is known for its friendly competition, so a little back and forth is pretty standard. This episode took things to new heights, adding creativity to the smack talk as well as the cooking. In the end, however, it came down to the actual taste and texture of the final dishes to see who would be able to take home the title, regardless of how much talk they were dishing up.
14. Wayne Brady keeps the audience laughing
You can count on comedian Wayne Brady to keep things lighthearted and funny. He was a guest judge on "Beat Bobby Flay" and supplied plenty of banter during the competition. The comedian is best known for his time as a star on "Whose Line Is It Anyway," and as a game show host, so he's no stranger to keeping the audience engaged and providing top-notch entertainment.
While a guest judge, Brady did everything he could to keep chef Bobby Flay laughing and give the competitors an edge. Along with Damaris Phillips, the duo broke out into song and dance as the chefs tried to cook. The challengers, chefs Steven Brooks and Becky Brown went head-to-head in round one and then later took on Bobby in the final challenge. This episode aired during season 30 but quickly joined the ranks of iconic moments on the show. Never one to hold back, Brady joined in the competition when it came time to beat Bobby Flay, even as a heckler.